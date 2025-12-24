Anthony Davis Takes Blame After Cooper Flagg Misses NBA Record Despite Matching Luka Doncic Feat

Within days of turning 19, Cooper Flagg proved he’s the next big thing in Dallas. He led the Mavericks to a clutch win against Nikola Jokic and matched a Luka Doncic franchise record while he was at it. And somehow his teammate had no idea. Well, it’s not new for Anthony Davis.

AD once had no idea that LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record. Tonight, he had to be told that his youngest teammate did something great, too.

Flagg had 33 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in the 131-130 win over the Denver Nuggets. He’s short of a double-double, or even triple-double but he’s a teenager. A generational talent too. And the second time Dallas has had one of those.

ADVERTISEMENT

AD was informed about Flagg’s accomplishment in the locker room. And The Brow raised a few brows with his response. “Oh s–, I didn’t know that. Ooh. He’s not good enough to get a triple-double.” Backhanded compliment much?

I guess…I think I took one of his rebounds, too. But that’s a hell of a stat line, especially with a win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s nothing to be scoffed at. Davis had the next-best stat line of the night. He matched Denver’s Jamal Murray for 31 points and added 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

This is the most typical AD response to a teammate’s accomplishment. But at least he feels bad enough for not enabling Flagg to reach a bigger record.

Anthony Davis has a unique way of congratulating teammates

Fun fact:

Luka Doncic once made NBA history as a 19-year-old in 2019, becoming the first teen to make a triple-double. He recorded 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a loss against the Raptors.

A week after Flagg beat LeBron James’ 22-year-old record by scoring 40 points, he came close to teen Luka’s franchise record.

So maybe that’s why AD is fixated on Flagg not getting a triple-double. But he’s happy his record helped them get a win. Especially after the Mavs have had back-to-back losses to the 76ers and the Pelicans.

It’s also Davis’ style to keep his superstar teammates humble. In 2023, LeBron surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, and AD’s response was essentially a long way of saying, ‘Meh.’

AD was the only one sitting amid a roaring Lakers bench as Bron’s jumper broke the record. It was because the Lakers lost to OKC despite that record.

He’d later address it, saying, “I mean, we’re losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It’s that simple. It’s nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that.”

It’s exactly why Flagg’s record coming with a win for the Mavs means a lot more for AD. And maybe next time he’ll help his teammate surpass his own record.

ADVERTISEMENT