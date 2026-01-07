brand-logo
Anthony Davis to Bucks: Milwaukee Plots Move Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

Adrija Mahato

Jan 7, 2026 | 11:08 AM EST

Superstar big man Anthony Davis is an enticing topic in the NBA trade market. He reportedly continues to be in discussion for a move from the Dallas Mavericks, as Feb 5 stays less than a month away. Several rumors involving the Golden State Warriors have earlier floated around. But now, we have a new player: the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future uncertain, Jon Horst must make some moves. Sure, the franchise subtracted Damian Lillard and added Myles Turner this past offseason. However, the results on board are disappointing. Especially at this point in the league, the Bucks sit 11th in the East with a 16-20 record.

Meanwhile, The Athletic‘s Christian Clark and Sam Amick reported: “League sources say the Milwaukee Bucks are also among the teams that have registered interest in trading for Davis.”

However, the deal seems unlikely, the insiders claimed. At present, the Bucks want to strengthen the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo. So, showing interest in a player like Anthony Davis fits their win-now mindset. Moreover, Milwaukee does not have many valuable draft picks or young players to offer. On top of that, they also lack large tradable contracts to match salaries.

Anthony Davis carries enormous financial gravity. His three-year $175.37 million extension pays about $54.1 million in 2025-26, nearly $58.5 million in 2026-27, and a $62.8 million player option. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo earns $54.12 million next season under his $186 million deal. Therefore, pairing both instantly demands near-perfect salary matching.

However, the Bucks’ tax picture tightens the noose. Their 2025-26 tax payroll stands at $176.3M, ranking twenty-third, while active tax payroll sits at $148.9M. Projected tax space reaches only $11.5M with a $0 tax bill. Consequently, acquiring AD while keeping Giannis requires unloading multiple sizable contracts. Otherwise, the financial math breaks.

But the rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade haven’t stopped. Sure, Milwaukee is in a shaky position, thus exposing the Greek Freak to the trade market. However, it might be unlikely to happen this mid-season.

Amidst Anthony Davis noise, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade story continues

The Bucks have won four of their last five games and are inching toward the 10th seed and a Play-in spot in the tight Eastern Conference. Sitting at 16-20, they can fight for the playoffs. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, in the midst of a historic season, demands a championship, fueling ongoing trade speculation since the Knicks’ talks five months ago.

However, the New York Knicks boss shut down all claims in his recent interview on The Carton Show. James Dolan said he did not know about any offseason trade discussions between the Knicks and the Bucks. Meanwhile, Sam Amick shared some interesting information about the Greek Freak’s mid-season trade rumors. On Run It Back, Amick stated, “I think eventually he’s going to be out of town. I don’t think it happens mid-season… There’s not a clear pathway to a situation that’s objectively better.”

So, for now, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the ultimate chess piece in Milwaukee, and every move feels electrifying. Amid trade whispers and Anthony Davis chatter, the Bucks teeter between ambition and reality. The Greek Freak stays, at least mid-season, while the front office juggles dreams, contracts, and playoff hopes.

