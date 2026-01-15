Anthony Davis’ Top Landing Spots Revealed Amid Agent Rich Paul-Mavericks Controversy

Anthony Davis’ tenure with the Dallas Mavericks has been a disappointment for both parties. The forward has played just 29 games over this season and the last one, which is fewer than the #1 overall pick rookie Cooper Flagg, who joined the team about 8 months later. Now, more details about his future have emerged.

“Meaningful basketball in Dallas for Davis this season is essentially over,” NBA insider Shams Charania reported on NBA Today. “One thing that has been made clear in the last few days from people that I talked to is the cost is most certainly going to be lower for the Mavericks than it was even a month ago.”

The reality is clear. Davis is likely to miss six or more weeks after the latest update on his hand injury was relayed, and the Mavericks are likely to pursue a high lottery pick with Davis out for most of the year, since turnaround hopes for a team that sits at #12 in the Western Conference grindhouse is going to take a lot of things going right.

The Mavs face a clear choice: reset the books by trading Davis at the deadline, or hope that his value rises. The hopes that Davis could rebuild his value this season have been completely destroyed by injuries, and any offers will likely not have big returns.

The Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors remain the top suitors for Davis. The case for Atlanta is clear; the team has an excess of cap space due to an accumulation of expiring contracts from the Trae Young trade. Their timeline allows for a bit of calculated risk, and they have the flexibility to reset around Jalen Johnson.

The Raptors, meanwhile, have a more surgical interest in Davis. They’re evaluating if the forward fits alongside Scottie Barnes long-term, and if his presence would accelerate their championship hopes without sacrificing flexibility. Getting off the Immanuel Quickley contract is a priority, but any interest in Davis will disappear quickly if the price goes any higher.

The Line Dallas Drew in Anthony Davis Negotiations With Rich Paul

Things are getting complex for the Mavericks, but the management seems to be unphased. Recently, insider Tim MacMahon reported that Anthony Davis’ representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, wishes for him to land in on a team that is willing to extend him at present, something the Mavericks have indicated an unwillingness to do.

Imago Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to drive against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

However, the Mavs aren’t rushing to trade Davis either. Unlike what Paul wishes, the team is listening to all offers and exploring the market thoroughly before deciding on a partner instead of just offloading his contract. MacMahon directly quoted some key words from Mavs employees in the situation.

“‘Rich Paul is not going to bully us.’ That is a direct quote from a member of the Mavericks organization. Another member of the Mavericks organization, ‘[Patrick Dumont]’s not going to sign off on a deal just to do a deal. Ownership doesn’t feel any pressure to do an AD deal.’ A third source, ‘Patrick has no problem going into next year and seeing with a healthy Kyrie and a healthy AD alongside Cooper Flagg and seeing what it looks like.'”

The message to Klutch and Paul is clear: the Mavs hold all the leverage here. Their confidence is rooted in flexibility, as well as the belief that even if the right deal doesn’t materialize right now, the team has no problem revisiting the conversation in the summer. Only time will tell which side comes out on top, and where Anthony Davis might end up come February.