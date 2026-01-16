Anthony Davis Trade Plans Put Lakers in Trouble With $107 Million Target

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly set to be buyers at the trade deadline, a logical move for a team chasing a championship. At 24-15 and fifth in the Western Conference, the Purple and Gold are firmly in the mix but lack the depth that can take them to the deep of playoff. To strengthen their playoff push, the front office has already identified a potential trade target.

The player whom the Lakers were looking to sign was none other than Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett. The 25-year-old forward, who is having a solid campaign thus far, could’ve given Los Angeles some much-needed depth. However, it seems like that will no longer be the case as Barrett seems to be heading to Dallas.

“The Raptors are the current favorites to trade for Anthony Davis, per @KalshiSports: Toronto: 33%, Bucks: 22,% Hawks: 15%,” NBA journalist Evan Sidery reported. “Toronto is willing to send the Mavericks RJ Barrett alongside Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl,” he further concluded.

As things stand, the Raptors are the favorites to land Dallas Mavericks superstar if insiders are to be believed. In exchange for him, the Mavericks could get RJ Barrett, along with either Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl. This seems to be great news for Dallas, as they’ll get a younger player in exchange for Anthony Davis, who is not only old but also struggling with injuries.

However, it’s not so good news for the Lakers, who will lose out on a long-time target. Another thing that would make this move sting, if it goes through, for LA will be the way Barrett has been playing so far. The forward, who is currently on a four-year, $107 million contract, has been instrumental for Toronto this season, as they currently find themselves fourth-seeded in the Eastern Conference.

RJ Barrett has averaged 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, which is quite impressive to say the least. So he will be a great addition for the Mavs, who have been dealing with a lot of injuries lately. Nonetheless, while the Mavericks and the Raptors work on this deal, the Lakers might even have started to look at alternatives.

The Lakers eye another forward amid RJ Barrett setback

It seems like the Los Angeles Lakers’ aspirations of signing RJ Barrett will no longer come true, with the Dallas Mavericks looking to scoop the forward. However, that hasn’t stopped the historic franchise from finding another suitable trade. The Purple and Gold seemingly are looking to sign Jonathan Kuminga, who only became trade-eligible hours ago, according to NBA insider Sam Quinn.

“So the swap here would be something like Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht for Kuminga. Hachimura’s 3-point shooting makes him a bit more viable in lineups with Green and Butler. Kuminga would give the Lakers a badly needed dose of athleticism. Would either player fix their new team? No, the Lakers don’t just need athleticism,” he wrote.

“They need someone who directs it in ways Kuminga doesn’t. Defense. Cutting. General energy and chaos. The Warriors need shooting, but Hachimura is a ball-stopper. Those tend not to work out well in the Golden State.”

The reporter pointed out that Jonathan Kuminga could solve the Lakers’ depth issues by giving the team a much-needed shot of athleticism. Although the 23-year-old hasn’t been at his best, as he’s averaging just 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, a lot of it hasn’t been his fault. That’s because he hasn’t played a lot this season, falling out of head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation.

So, he could really emerge as a great alternate option for RJ Barrett. However, to get this deal over the line, there will be a lot of factors that both teams will need to take into account. Until then, we can only wait and watch as the trade deadline approaches.