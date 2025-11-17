Injured Anthony Davis Sends Strong Message To Dallas Mavericks Amid Growing Trade Rumors

Anthony Davis has become a fixture on the sidelines—perhaps too much of one. He’s missed nine consecutive games, including Sunday night’s matchup against Portland, with more absences expected. Despite his injury, he’s been present on the bench. However, his choice of sideline attire has stirred controversy. Davis raised eyebrows by seemingly forgetting he’s in the heart of Cowboys territory, and his fashion statement has not gone over well with Dallas fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While still recovering from his calf injury, AD was on the bench wearing a no.10 sports jersey. Not the Mavericks #10 that most recently Brandon Williams wore. Not a white and blue #10 to match Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III. It was green. Packers green.

Doesn’t take the most tact to figure out you don’t sit at the Dallas side while wearing the colors of their sworn enemies from Wisconsin. But Davis really did rep Green Bay quarterback, Jordan Love in tonight’s game. That too when his trade potential is at its peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is AD campaigning to go to Packers nation? Specifically the Bucks? Because he’s successfully alienated more than one fandom with his fashion choice.

Dallas disowns Anthony Davis over Packers loyalty

It’s a known fact that Anthony Davis is a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers despite lacking an obvious connection to them. Though he’s shown his love for them in many subtle ways, he’s occasionally watched their games to get himself motivated and has been a special guest at Packers games. Tonight was his most overt display in green.

ADVERTISEMENT

It got Dallas in such an uproar, they questioned his intentions. “Anthony Davis sitting on our sideline in a Packers jersey… literally WTF???? Is he asking for hate??? He’s already been injured for frickin ever. Now, he’s wearing one of our city’s rivals jerseys on the bench!?!?! Seriously not gonna help his brand in DFW.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

They want the NBA to implement a dress code for the sidelines as well. “My eyes must be deceiving me, there’s absolutely NO WAY he would wear that in Dallas, Texas right?” This disbelief was met with the response, “Bring back the dress code.” AD is going to be on the injured list for at least another week, maybe more, depending on the next medical evaluation.

This is amid the swirling trade rumors in the post-Nico Harrison era of Dallas. AD is the first name on the trading block because of his injury status and missed games. Dallas is now convinced his Packers display is a subtle campaign to get out. Comments like “Anthony Davis tryna get traded wearing that jersey in Dallas 😭” were the most basic response.

Most can’t wrap their minds around how a Chicago native, with a decorated career in Los Angeles, now in the heart of Cowboys-living country, can be this blatant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Bulls fans are severing ties with one of their own. “Anthony Davis ain’t one of us. Keep him out of Chicago,” one fan said. Ironically enough, Chicago was the most favored landing spot for a potential AD trade.

Draft-watchers proposed a mock trade that sends Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins, and Isaac Okoro to Dallas. That would make Davis an expensive acquisition but a necessary defensive anchor for Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey.

The Mavs get a younger, healthier core around Cooper Flagg for that. But even the Bears fans don’t want to welcome a Packers fan back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Funnily enough, something went down that made AD strut onto the court in his Jordan Love gear that had fans claiming, “Anthony Davis who is not playing/out (overweight) is attempting to endear himself to the city of Dallas, wears a Packers jersey to the game.”



After returning from his injury, PJ Washington had a little trouble tonight. Refs called a basket interference, which made AD and the Mavs coaching staff corner the officiants into reversing the call.

Fans couldn’t unsee the green among the blue in that sight. If this will strengthen the calls for his trade, we’ll have to see.