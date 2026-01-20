Anthony Davis’ Unrealistic Demand Puts Mavericks Trade Plan in Jeopardy – Report

The rumors around the NBA say that Anthony Davis is still one of the trade candidates for the February 5 deadline. One of the forerunners to acquire the soon-to-be 33-year-old big man is the Toronto Raptors. There is a scenario where the Raptors could pursue a deal for Davis before the trade deadline. However, Davis seemingly has some demands. And they could become true hurdles for the Dallas Mavericks.

Toronto has explored the cost of chasing AD, yet timing remains the central issue. Adding him signals an immediate push, which clashes with durability concerns tied to his recent availability. The star is currently recovering from a hand ligament injury. Moreover, he is seeking a three-year extension, which would run through the 2029-30 season. And this is where the Mavericks are hesitating. Simply because the front office is prioritizing a long view built around their 19-year-old rookie Cooper Flagg.

Financially, the numbers are loud. A full commitment could reach $275 million. Even a reduced term below Davis’ maximum still carries heavy exposure. Therefore, any buyer would absorb the real downside tied to age and health. Even with a discounted asking price, the fit feels misaligned. For this Raptors roster, patience outweighs urgency. The window and the risk curve simply fail to meet.

Nov 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Now, let’s talk money. Absorbing Anthony Davis would sharply compress the Raptors’ financial room. His $54.12 million figure rises to $58.4 million next year, then $62.7 million through a 2027-28 option. That alone totals $175.37 million. Therefore, the Raptors would be anchoring a massive share of future payroll to one veteran, limiting flexibility at a critical stage of roster construction.

The tax math already looks uncomfortable. Toronto’s 2025-26 tax payroll sits at $188,862,269, ranked 12th, with active tax at $188,667,498. Projected tax space shows minus $967,269, triggering a similar bill. Consequently, adding Davis pushes the club deeper into tax territory. Technically possible, yet financially restrictive. The path exists, but the margin is razor-thin.

But on the other hand, the NBA insider Zach Lowe sees a way through which the Raptors can trade for AD before the February 5 deadline. And that path forms a package with Brandon Ingram and Jakob Poeltl.

Toronto could sacrifice Brandon Ingram & Jakob Poeltl for Anthony Davis

There is a route for Toronto to make a real run at Davis before the deadline. The twist lies in Dallas. That is the tension heading into the deadline. The Raptors‘ strongest salary-matching package might just be enough to pry Davis loose from Dallas, according to Lowe on The Zach Lowe Show, but whether the Mavericks actually pull the trigger remains the real suspense.

“You could make an easy trade with the Raptors. I just don’t know what the appeal would be for the Mavericks. Here’s a trade that works right away. Brandon Ingram plus Jakob Poeltl are almost an exact salary match, which is a big deal because the Mavericks are over the tax,” the insider said.

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to hand the ball off to guard D'Angelo Russell (5) during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center.

Ingram’s $38 million and Poeltl’s $19.5 million combined would give the Raptors a $57.5 million space to acquire Anthony Davis. At the same time, the Mavericks could throw in Dwight Powell at $4 million to match the trade value.

Thus, this chase feels like a deadline thriller with no clean ending. Toronto can make the call, and Dallas can answer it. Yet timelines collide, priorities clash, and patience keeps tapping the brakes. Therefore, the deal lives in theory more than reality. Until urgency wins, suspense stays undefeated.