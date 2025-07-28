Anthony Edwards and Co Nominated for Major Change as NBA Expansion Plans Boost Championship Hopes

Well, well, well… just when you thought things in the NBA were finally starting to settle down—boom! A fresh wave of chaos is quietly brewing behind the scenes. And at the heart of this possible shake-up? None other than Anthony Edwards and his surging Timberwolves. But no, this isn’t your standard offseason trade rumor or “he said, he unfollowed” drama. This one’s about NBA expansion, championship windows, and… geography. Buckle in, because what seems like boring boardroom talk could end up flipping the whole league—and give Anthony Edwards a sneaky boost in the process.

Let’s start with the obvious: expansion is inevitable. That’s not just gossip from Reddit threads—everyone from league execs to retired podcasters to random Western Conference GMs are all but whispering the same thing: “It’s coming.”

Seattle and Las Vegas? Practically gift-wrapped with a bow. “It’s been a pretty open secret that we’re going to expand,” said one Eastern Conference GM. And yet, somehow, the NBA has managed to fumble even that clarity. The question isn’t if, but when. A Western Conference exec guessed we’re still “at least three years away” from full-on roster-building, but that doesn’t mean the preparation hasn’t started.

Let’s also not pretend like the players aren’t noticing. Lu Dort practically pitched his hometown of Montreal like a Shark Tank contestant, calling it “a basketball city” and emphasizing its “vibrant sports scene.” Honestly, the only thing missing was a PowerPoint and some jazz hands. And listen, he has a point—Montreal’s grassroots basketball programs have been quietly turning into a factory of talent, and the city’s diverse market could make it a goldmine. Sure, there are logistical headaches like building a new arena, but hey, Toronto figured it out and now Drake gets courtside therapy sessions every game.

Now, here’s where it gets really interesting for Anthony Edwards. Expansion means adding two new teams, which also means… one Western team needs to take the long road trip East. Trevor Lane, a voice that somehow always sounds like he’s tweeting even when he’s talking, laid it out perfectly: “I favor the Wolves to move East… just because of how close they are to other cities.”

Did you hear that? That faint sound of hope echoing through the Target Center? That’s the possibility of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert waking up from their never-ending Western Conference Hunger Games nightmare and coasting through the East like they’re speedrunning NBA 2K on Rookie mode.

Sure, technically the Wolves are “westernmost” compared to teams like the Pelicans and Grizzlies. But geography never stopped anyone. This is the NBA—where logic often takes a backseat to storyline potential. And from a storyline perspective, imagine Anthony Edwards tearing through an Eastern Conference playoff bracket. That’s not just fun. That’s business.

Fans Want It, Owners… Not So Much

Let’s be real, if the NBA truly wanted the best teams in the playoffs regardless of coastlines, they’d scrap conferences entirely. “Just seed the best teams,” Donnie said on the podcast, capturing the voice of every fan who’s watched a sub-.500 team sneak into the playoffs while 45-win squads in the West stayed home. But alas, it seems like owners from the East would rather keep that playoff participation ribbon and revenue stream alive. As Donnie points out, “That goes opposite to what the NBA has been trying to do lately… I don’t think [Eastern owners] are going to sign off on that.” Translation: Owners like things the way they are, as long as their team still has a mathematical chance of being stomped in Round 1.

Even Commissioner Adam Silver, who’s usually the NBA’s most diplomatic robot-human hybrid, admitted, “We would be malpracticing if we didn’t figure out how local regional television is going to work before expanding.” That’s corporate speak for: “Hold your horses, there’s a lot of money on the line.” Bill Simmons, meanwhile, said what many are thinking but few say out loud: the media rights deal is so fat (reportedly $76 billion over 11 years) that owners are scared to split the pie even more. Expansion used to be the hot dog stand of revenue sources. Now, it’s like giving your neighbor a slice of your pizza while you’re still starving.

If there’s one team sweating under the expansion spotlight, it’s the New Orleans Pelicans. Simmons didn’t mince words: “This is an experiment that has not worked for 50-plus years in New Orleans with professional basketball.” Yikes. With the Smoothie King Center lease expiring in 2029 and attendance numbers hovering around 22nd in the league, the Pels are the equivalent of a roommate who hasn’t paid rent in six months. They might not get evicted just yet, but you bet the landlord is keeping receipts.

So, what if the NBA doesn’t add two new teams but instead relocates one? It’s cleaner, avoids a media rights mess, and keeps the cake-cutting ceremony intact. Simmons even floated Seattle and Mexico City as ideal landing spots. Say what you want, but a team named “Seattle Sonics” just feels right. As all this expansion chaos simmers, the Timberwolves quietly dropped some spicy insight. Asked about losing Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a Wolves exec said, “That was rough… But when a door closes, another one opens.” That’s either optimism or someone who just watched The Secret for the 12th time.

Their young guys—Jaylen Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham, and Joan Beringer—are being prepped like an Avengers spin-off. And while Mike Conley is still the wise old wizard of the squad, there’s clearly a plan to keep him from turning to dust by March. Even their cap philosophy sounds balanced: “It’s not a mandate… But if the right move is there, and we have to add some salary, then we’ll add some salary.”

So where does that leave us? Somewhere between “ready for change” and “stuck in red tape.” But if you’re Anthony Edwards, this expansion chatter might be the best news you’ve heard all summer. A possible shift to the East? Younger teammates growing up fast? League realignment?

Let’s just say the Timberwolves might be quietly cooking something big. And if that door does open, you better believe Anthony Edwards is kicking it down.