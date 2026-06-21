Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant Dream Team-Up Threatened by Conference Rivals

The Memphis Grizzlies’ fresh start and the dream pairing of two of the NBA’s most explosive, high-flying young superstars is under imminent threat from Western Conference rivals. The Minnesota Timberwolves have long been linked to a blockbuster trade for disgruntled Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. While we were imagining an unstoppable backcourt duo alongside Anthony Edwards as if the trade is done, the New Orleans Pelicans entered the chat dramatically. With the Pelicans holding more aces up their sleeve, the prospective “dream team-up” faces significant roadblocks.

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The latest trade intel comes from Sam Amick of The Athletic, speaking on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back this week. The possibilities for Ja Morant’s exit from Memphis had narrowed down to Minnesota until Amick revealed a new development.

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Morant has few other aggressive suitors, with New Orleans holding the upper hand. The Grizzlies are going for a major overhaul, and might be more open to entertain offers besides the Wolves. We thought that the West’s power balance was going to tilt towards Minnesota if Morant and Ant made a team.

However, Minnesota is cash-strapped and Morant is expensive. He will earn $42.2 million this season and $44.8 million next season before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2028. The Grizzlies tried to trade him at the deadline but no team closed on a deal that massive amid Morant’s recent friction with Memphis’ staff.

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But the Pelicans who are resurging with Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson’s, not the Timberwolves, who currently possess the clearer path to landing him. The Pelicans can offer the Grizzlies veteran point Dejounte Murray and rookie, Jeremiah Fears. And they come at a discount in comparison to what the Wolves can offer.

Minnesota’s financial hurdles could prevent Ja Morant from joining Anthony Edwards

The theoretical pairing of Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant was something basketball purists have craved since their electric 2022 first-round playoff series. With Ant’s $244.6 million contract and Morant’s $194.3 million (which are slated to increase), they’d combine for a potential $440 million backcourt. For a franchise looking to ease the heavy offensive burden on Edwards after a disappointing second-round playoff exit against the San Antonio Spurs, Morant represents the ultimate dynamic co-star.

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The Wolves’ team cap is sitting at approx. $260 million, about $30 million under the second apron. There’s a strong likelihood they’d pay a significant luxury tax to fill in the vacant roster spots.

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However, translating that on-paper perfection into reality is a different story. For the asset-strapped Timberwolves, matching that hefty salary requires moving vital structural depth. Another veteran NBA insider, Michael Scotto indicated that Minnesota are offering up veteran big man Julius Randle, sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo, and their No. 28 overall first-round pick to see if a viable package can be constructed.

Despite dangling those prominent names, the Wolves don’t have the means to execute a straight swap without completely dismantling roster depth around Ant. They’re looking at potentially re-signing guard Ayo Dosunmu but going for Morant would make it near impossible.

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Minnesota’s financial deadlock has opened the door wide for New Orleans. The Pelicans possess an immediate salary-matching centerpiece in veteran Dejounte Murray, who is owed $32.8 million next season. By combining Murray with draft assets or a young player like Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans can easily absorb Morant’s contract.

But not so fast. The Sacramento Kings are reportedly also lurking as a secondary suitor for Morant in the draft market, Minnesota’s ambitious dream of combining Morant and Edwards is quickly slipping away to their direct Western Conference competitors.