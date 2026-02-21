Anthony Edwards Confirms Stance on Hawks Rumor After Viral Jalen Johnson Exchange

The clip spread faster than the All-Star highlights. During 2026 All-Star Weekend, Anthony Edwards appeared to tell Jalen Johnson, “I can’t wait to come home… y’all got so many wings,” and Minnesota immediately faced speculation about its franchise guard’s future. Because Edwards was born and raised in Atlanta, the moment quickly turned into a Hawks rumor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After Minnesota’s 122-111 win over Dallas on Friday, Edwards finally addressed it. “I don’t think it’s nothing for real. It wasn’t too much. I’ve been knowing Jalen Johnson for a long time, that’s my dog, we were just having a conversation. I’m happy where I’m at.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of that clarification, the viral moment shifted from recruiting hint to simple familiarity between friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards then explained why leaving had never been part of the plan. “They embraced me. A lot of people didn’t think I was worthy of the number one pick, and they did.”

That context traces back to the 2020 draft. Minnesota selected Edwards first overall in a class that also featured LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman, a decision that carried uncertainty at the time but eventually defined the franchise’s direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Since then, the guard has led the Timberwolves to consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances. As a result, the organization is tied directly to his rise rather than being a temporary stop in it.

Because of that history, the All-Star clip carried more emotional weight than transactional meaning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Edwards’ heroics push Dallas into its longest slump in decades

The response did not stay verbal. Against Dallas, Edwards produced 40 points, six rebounds, and one assist on 16-of-30 shooting. Meanwhile, the Mavericks entered the game on a nine-game losing streak and still managed to tie the score 103-103 with under seven minutes remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards immediately scored in a burst that restored control and secured the win.

“We take pride in winning clutch games. We struggled with that last year. Basketball is a game of runs, and they played really hard. Big shout-out to those guys.” The victory pushed Dallas to ten straight losses while Minnesota improved to 35-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stars guard Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses with KIA Vice President of Marketing Russell Wager after winning MVP in the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The rumor mattered because stars with hometown ties often fuel speculation across the league. However, Edwards’ comments and performance established the opposite pattern. His loyalty is tied to opportunity rather than geography.

Minnesota drafted him when teams hesitated. Now the roster success depends on him staying. The next step becomes postseason progress. If the Timberwolves reach another deep run, the All-Star clip will be remembered as noise. If they stall, the conversation returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the player himself closed it.