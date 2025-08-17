Anthony Edwards’ Demand Alters Teammates’ Career Plans as Timberwolves Await $100M Roster Decision

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2024-25 season ended with a painful flameout against the Thunder, leaving fans and players with unfinished business. The postseason collapse highlighted the team’s potential as well as the gaps in the roster, especially in depth and readiness under playoff pressure. For Anthony Edwards, it was a reminder that talent alone wouldn’t carry the team to the next level.

Edwards didn’t just talk about bouncing back: he issued a challenge. Work together, stay close, make Minnesota the hub. His words carried the weight of a leader who knew the Wolves’ ceiling was higher than what the Thunder exposed. The response? His teammates followed his command, setting the stage for a decisive move that has reshaped the roster and signaled the front office’s commitment to the core.

Rudy Gobert will sit out EuroBasket this year, which could preserve his energy for Minnesota’s opening stretch. DiVincenzo also withdrew from international play, citing a focus on health and readiness for training camp. Both moves reflect Edwards’ push for a summer centered on team cohesion and maximizing preparation. Their combined presence in Minnesota will allow the Timberwolves to experiment with rotations earlier than expected, giving Coach Chris Finch more options to test lineups and assess chemistry before the season officially begins.

As The Athletic reported, Edwards wanted the team to follow up on his words. He called for a commitment to put the team first, to strip away distractions that had slowed their progress. This wasn’t just about talent; it was about alignment. The Wolves had seen what happens when one playoff series exposes even the most minor cracks, and Anthony Edwards is determined to close them this season.

And that shift carried weight beyond the locker room. Minnesota suddenly looks like a team buying into one vision, from its franchise star to role players recalibrating their summers. A flameout has turned into a rallying point, and the front office was ready to mirror that mindset with its own big decision.

Julius Randle Extension Provides Wolves Flexibility

The frontcourt picture became even more significant with Minnesota’s decision to lock in Julius Randle on a three-year, $100 million contract with a player option. Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists last season, stepping up in the playoffs with 21.7 points per game alongside Edwards. His new team-friendly deal allows the Timberwolves to build around him or use his contract as leverage in potential trades.

Randle’s extension gives Coach Chris Finch a clear rotation framework for the big men, complementing Gobert and backup big man Naz Reid while keeping the open roster spot available for future strategic moves, should the need arise. This stability in the frontcourt pairs seamlessly with Edwards’ leadership and the team’s reinforced backcourt depth, creating a balance between immediate competitiveness and long-term flexibility. It also helps the Wolves integrate returning players like Gobert and DiVincenzo to smooth transitions and maintain continuity on both ends of the floor.

The Timberwolves now have clarity on a critical piece of their roster, allowing the coaching staff to plan rotations confidently. With Randle locked in, Minnesota can focus on complementary pieces and strategically assess any future trades or free-agent acquisitions. Edwards’ summer push and Randle’s contract set the stage for a potentially more efficient and cohesive unit in 2025-26.