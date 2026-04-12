Anthony Edwards Faces Allegation From Ayesha Howard Over Child Support

Anthony Edwards’ life off the court takes a new turn after his ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, makes serious accusations. Documents obtained by Page Six show that Howard filed a request for an order for child support in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. Howard stated that she “discovered evidence” proving that Edwards has a “substantial and ongoing business and financial presence in the State of California.”

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“The mom of two stated in the filing that Edwards has a business LLC and business trademarks registered in California, business infrastructure principled addressed and operational activities within the state, a bank account located in Beverly Hills and current and prior sports agency contracts connected to California-based sports representatives,” according to the report. “This newly discovered evidence demonstrates that [Edwards] maintained a business, financial, contractual, and economic presence in California for approximately six years.”

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However, the Minnesota Timberwolves star “deliberately concealed and misrepresented his California connections under oath” when he gave sworn testimony on why the state’s court “lacked personal jurisdiction over him” because he had no personal ties or business connections there.

Howard is now asking the California court for a renewal of her original child support order because Edwards allegedly “intentionally” hid his assets in an effort to evade California child support obligations for their daughter, Aubri. Howard argued in her motion that the material she presented meets the legal threshold required to establish jurisdiction over an out-of-state parent.

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Page Six reached out to her and a lawyer for Edwards for comments, but did not immediately receive a response. This time last year, the NBA star found himself in a viral $1.08 million child support rumor involving Ayesha Howard.

Was Anthony Edwards’ $1.08 million child support story true?

On March 31 last year, X user @PrincessM___ stirred major buzz with a bold take on Ant-Man. The post quickly surged past 1.5 million views. The tweet in question: “Anthony Edwards’s really told the judge he wanna pay the whole 18 years of child support upfront is absolutely insane he hates that girl omfg 😭😭😭😭 like the WHOLE 18 years in 1 Payment? He wants that s*** to be over with immediately 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

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Imago Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Shortly after, Ayesha Howard stepped in to address the situation directly. The mother of two believed it was necessary to present her version of events on The Shade Room. “There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” she confirmed.

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Howard then took to her Instagram to call out the rumors, and wrote on her story, “Where do these lies be coming from.” In another story, she continued, “You ever heard a rumour about yourself and actually wanted to hear more Like no way…… what did I do next?”

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Now, serious questions surround Anthony Edwards’ financial disclosures. Howard has firmly pushed the matter into legal scrutiny. She alleges asset concealment and misrepresentation tied to jurisdiction. Meanwhile, past rumors only add context to the ongoing dispute. Therefore, attention now shifts to the court, where claims of hidden financial links and obligations are subject to closer examination.