Anthony Edwards Faces Disheartening Blow in Kevin Durant Trade as Knicks Take Major Position on Suns’ Star

Most kids grew up praying to posters of LeBron James—but not Anthony Edwards. For him, the ultimate idol wasn’t the King, but the Slim Reaper. Long before he was torching defenses in a Timberwolves jersey, Edwards was just another basketball-obsessed teen dreaming of going toe-to-toe with Kevin Durant. That dream came true in the league, but lately, the rumors hinted at something even wilder: KD possibly joining him in Minnesota. Now, with the latest developments, that fantasy might be crumbling before his eyes. A dream teammate? Maybe not after all.

With the Suns in terrible shape, KD wants out. That’s been the biggest story all off-season long. When it was all open, the first names on the list were the Rockets, Spurs, and Wolves themselves. Ant could virtually see the dream partnership come to life outside the national. He could finally be the best pal of his childhood hero. And for a while, the Suns saw the dream too.

“I’m told the Phoenix Suns remain in active conversations around the league on a Kevin Durant deal, but their focus over the last several days has been on three teams and that’s the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves,” said Shams Charania. But then came the reckoning decision. KD might respect Ant, but he isn’t too keen to go to the Wolves. “I’m told Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves. So how does that shape how the Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams that could have interest, that are outside his preferred list, decide how to move forward with these Durant discussions,” said Charania.

via Imago Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Then the East blew wide open. One after the other, the East’s titans started crumbling before the season even began. So finding the right team in the East could’ve been easier than working through the Wild West. “The West is loaded. You could name six teams out West that could win a title, and you certainly want to go to an East where you could probably pivot your way through there a little bit easier,” said the host on ESPN.

So, which team has what it takes to land Kevin Durant? But more importantly, which team would KD want to go to? Well, one team fits half that criteria. And to an extent, even half of the other half. Somehow, we might have another team that Kevin might want, which doesn’t want him back.

Kevin Durant wants the Knicks, but they don’t want him

Can’t you see how good a fit the Grim Reaper would be in New York? Jalen Brunson might finally get his partner in crime. It’s been a while since Durant himself opened up and got loose, carrying the burden of Phoenix on his shoulders. So both of them complimenting each other would set fire across the league. But as it was with the Rockets and Spurs, there’s one common factor that has them hesitating to pay his $55 million wages: the fact that he’s not 31 anymore. And young teams are not in the business of taking 36 year-olds.

“KD wanted to New York Knicks. He wanted to go there,” said Marc Spears on NBA Today.”The Knicks have no interest in bringing him in, which probably makes Knicks Nation, I don’t know, probably quite interested in why not. I think these three choices are by default. He definitely doesn’t want to go to Minnesota, but I think there is some fear from him at Rich Kleiman that they’re hoping that there’s going to be respect at Kevin’s age to give him what he wants rather than try to trade him like he’s 31 years old, which he’s not anymore. I think they’re trying to get a major haul, but they’re hoping that they work with him and get it done.”

Bad luck for Anthony Edwards? Maybe. He’s still very much able to go toe-to-toe with the Kevin Durant on the floor. But the locker room privileges stop at that. Should the Knicks change the decision and swoop in?