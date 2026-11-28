During NBA Cup action on Friday, tensions also boiled over in the G League. Westchester Knicks forward Rob Dillingham, a former lottery pick, was involved in a scuffle that saw him pushing and chasing a rival, all while taking punches in the process.

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With eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Westchester Knicks were ahead by 10 points, but that was not the talking point. Rob Dillingham first pushed Capital City GO-GO’s Felix Okpara near the top of the key. The Wizards rookie first looked at the referee, looking for a call in his favor. Since it did not arrive, he connected with a wild swing.

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And the former Timberwolves lottery pick Rob was ready to continue this, but Okpara smartly moved away towards the baseline near the Capital City Go-Go’s bench. Naturally, both teams’ players got tangled at the baseline; refs and support staff were all needed to create some separation.

Even commentators were quite surprised by the actions. “Dillingham gave a little shove. But the retaliation, when you see this, was above and beyond.”

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Darko Dželetović, who shared the incident on social media, credited Ermal Kuqo, a front office executive for Westchester, for playing a key role in de-escalating the issue. Both stars were ejected on Friday night as Westchester won 125 to 104.

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Okpara finished with 5-11 shooting from the field, 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots. Meanwhile, Rob Dillingham finished with 10 points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field and 8 assists. So far, the G League hasn’t announced any further discipline for the two stars or any other person involved in tonight’s physical incident.

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But earlier this year, the G League issued a suspension, which could become a precedent for the Knicks’ clash with the GO-GO. It was during Noblesville’s 130–114 loss to the Capital City Go-Go in February that two home-team players were suspended.

With 5:22 left in the fourth quarter, Noblesville Boom guard Au’Diese Toney committed a defensive foul on Capital City forward Chris Mantis. That was not the end of it. Toney then forcefully slapped his rival, which caused mayhem. Keshon Gilbert and Nolan Hickman rushed in to support teammate Mantis and confronted the Boom’s guard.

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The G league announced that Toney was “suspended two games for initiating an on‑court altercation and throwing two punches.” Even Boom guard DaJuan Gordon has been suspended one game for leaving the bench area during the altercation. So now Okpara could face a similar punishment for him being the aggressor tonight.

So far, the Wizards rookie has played in six games for the G League affiliate, averaging 11.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. But the minutes with Washington remain scarce for the former Tennessee star. This is his first season as a pro, so such development is expected.

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Meanwhile, Rob Dillingham had a lot of promise after him being the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In his first full season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he managed 10.5 minutes per game and averaged 4.5 points per game.

But in the second season the growth wasn’t linear, and he was traded to the Bulls; that’s where he got an expanded role. In 30 games, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 21.5 minutes per game. In fact, the 21-year-old guard shot 42.8% from the field.

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In April he would have a career-high performance of 26 points, 7 rebounds and 5 threes against the Washington Wizards. Rob scored efficiently with 60.0% FG and 62.5% from beyond the arc. He was traded to the Hornets during the off-season, who later released him. But the Knicks’ G League team gave him another chance.

“I ain’t really trying to show too much of anything to anyone or prove to anyone,” Dillingham said before his G League debut. So far, he is averaging 18.3, 2.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in four games. In fact, he began his season for Westchester on a high. Dillingham scored 26 points and handed out seven assists in his debut to defeat Raptors 905, 130-117.