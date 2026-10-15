Anthony Edwards Gives Special Award to Justin Bieber on His Personal Award Ceremony

Before the 2026-27 NBA season kicks off, it’s time for the biggest awards night where sports and pop culture intersect. And no, it’s not the ESPYs. The wildest, most offbeat, and cutthroat honors coveted by A-List names are The Believe That Awards, presented and curated by none other than Anthony “Antman” Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar has officially brought back his internet-shattering satirical awards show with its popular, no-holds barred categories.

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In its second rendition, he’s crowning global pop icon Justin Bieber as the 2026 “White Boy of the Year.” After the inaugural 2025 edition went viral with over 150 million cross-platform views when actor Timothée Chalamet took home the title, Anthony Edwards raised the stakes for Year 2, pitting Bieber against a star-studded nominee slate that included Tom Holland, Erling Haaland, Robert Pattinson, and Travis Kelce.

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When the official presentation rolled around during the special, Ant’s tuxedo-donned presenter friend explained the weight of the penultimate award of the night.

“Our highly coveted award goes to the brother of the Caucasian persuasion for always keeping it P 100. And they always come trim at the barbecue. They bring the potato salad with the raisins in it with the Cutwater, okay. And the White Boy of the Year Award goes to that boy, Justin Bieber!”

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Unlike the other honorees like “Iconic Performance of the Year” winner, Michael B. Jordan and Lifetime Achievement Awardee 50 Cent, Bieber couldn’t join Ant and his panel on a live call. But he already sent a video message of his acceptance speech.

“Mr. Anthony Edwards himself honoring me with the White Boy of the Year Award. Man, thank you, bro. This is special,” Bieber said in his video message. “Everyone knows how influenced I am by Black culture, and this one’s sweet. I appreciate you guys. I’ll tap in with you guys soon.”

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Edwards and his crew quickly celebrated it and moved to the final award of the night. Once again, The Believe That Awards left an iconic mark on pop culture.

Anthony Edwards’ awards night remains a cultural phenomenon

The popularity of the White Boy of the Year Award went beyond Knicks diehard, Timothée Chalamet getting dethroned and fan favorite Erling Haaland missing out. After winning Main Character of the Year, content creator Druski set the tone for the category.

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Towards the end of his own acceptance speech, he prodded Ant about who is in the running for White Boy of the Year and gave his two cents on who deserved the crown this year, declaring, “Bieber deserve it this year, for real. I like the pick last year on the White Boy of the Year. Bieber deserve it this year, for sure. Y’all boys keep doing your thing, though, man.”

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Edwards enthusiastically agreed with the assessment, adding, “Love that.”

Druski got his wish while also being part of the viral phenomenon. Presented by PrizePicks and produced via Edwards’ Three Fifths Media banner in partnership with Wheelhouse and Portal A, the Believe That Awards serves as an unfiltered platform celebrating cultural disruptors across sports, music, and digital entertainment. Ant emphasized that the project gives stars room to be completely authentic away from corporate scripts.

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“We’re back, and we raised the bar across the board this year,” Edwards said in an official statement regarding the release. “You know me, which means you know we have the same unfiltered, totally unpredictable energy that is always built for and aimed directly at the culture. We brought together the biggest names in the game to chop it up, have fun and celebrate real greatness on our own terms. You’re not getting this vibe anywhere else.”

Justin Holland, Edwards’ business manager and Three Fifths Media co-founder, highlighted the growing impact of the property following its successful debut.

“From day one, our mission at Three Fifths Media has been to create content that remains fiercely authentic to Anthony and the community that moves with him,” Holland explained. “The Believe That Awards sits at the true epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture. Year 2 proves that when you give creators and athletes the room to be themselves, audiences show up in a massive way.”

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Alongside Bieber’s victory, the 2026 edition featured a stacked lineup of winners across unconventional categories: