Anthony Edwards Has One Regret After Reaching 10k Milestone That Had Him “Sick”

When the game demands something special, Anthony Edwards is the kind of player you want. Tonight, he contributed to the Timberwolves’ emphatic victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, also becoming the third youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points. However, he wishes it had come at a later time to honor one of the legends of the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Edwards reached the mark with a silky jumper in the fourth quarter. At 24 years and 156 days, he trails just LeBron James and Kevin Durant for being the youngest players to notch up 10k points. It’s not an achievement he wants to boast about, saying, “I know I’ve got a lot more to go, so it’s really nothing”.

Rather, something about him getting to the hallmark achievements made him “sick”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m kind of sick that I got in front of Kobe. I wished I would’ve waited like 100 days or something, but yeah, it’s all good,” Edwards told reporters.

The gap was much closer than 100 days. Kobe Bryant, one of the indelible pioneers of basketball, reached five figures 193 days after he turned 24. Edwards wanted Bryant to keep his spot on the list as a show of respect. Because a lot of the principles in modern basketball pertaining to relentless work ethic stem from Bryant’s infamous ‘Mamba Mentality’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards himself is a student of the game. He vowed to work harder than anyone over the summer. The results prove why Kobe Bryant’s obsessions propelled him to being one of the best ever. Anthony Edwards is averaging career-highs in points and efficiency. Moreover, he plays the game the old-fashioned way, competing till his breaks fall off.

While he idolises Kevin Durant, the Timberwolves talisman carries Bryant’s will with the way he plays. He’s developed into a cold-blooded assassin, having led the team to back-to-back conference finals appearances. Delaying the inevitable might have allowed Edwards to relish his incredible feat with more enthusiasm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Kobe Bryant would have a large smile on his face watching a breathtaking talent like him rewrite the record books and take command of his legacy. Because Edwards is doing everything the right way, building a winning culture in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are rolling again

After a rocky start to the season, the Timberwolves appear to have grown as a unit. Since Thanksgiving, they have the best record in the league. Moreover, they have the highest active winning streak in the NBA at the moment, having won their last four games. And they have turned a new leaf since the start of the new year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Particularly, the Timberwolves’ offense has come to life. Playing without a top-tier point guard, Julius Randle has assumed the playmaking duties. The veteran forward is averaging 5.8 assists, his highest mark since the 2020-21 season. His adjustment to fill in for the team’s void has sparked a run of consistency for Minnesota.

The Wolves have scored 120 or more points in each of their last four games. Their average margin of victory before tonight’s win against the Cavaliers sat at nearly 22 points. Tonight’s result highlighted the Timberwolves’ dynamic threat. They were behind, but a monstrous third-quarter performance saw them outscore the Cavaliers by 21 to secure the lead for good.

Four Timberwolves players scored over 20 points. Offensively, they recorded a season-high 57.3% from the field against a compact Cavaliers defense. Even without the traditional positional layout, Chris Finch and the Timberwolves have built their synergy. They are functioning seamlessly on both ends of the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

They may not have the best record, but the past two seasons are evidence that when the time comes, this team knows how to win. The Wolves have come one step short of a potential championship opportunity for two straight seasons. Patience is running thin, and their resurgence puts even the toughest teams under distress.

Do you think the Timberwolves are contenders? Let us know your views in the comments below.