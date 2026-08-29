Anthony Edwards Helped Lure Jonathan Kuminga to Timberwolves by Drawing on Steve Kerr Experience: Report

Jonathan Kuminga had bigger offers on the table. Yet the former Golden State Warriors forward chose the Minnesota Timberwolves. Money was not the deciding factor. Instead, Anthony Edwards played a key role in selling Kuminga on what the Wolves could offer.

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Edwards had a unique way to connect with him. After playing for Steve Kerr with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, Ant understood some of the challenges that came with playing under the veteran coach. That experience helped him speak to JK in a way few others could. Kuminga’s agent, Austin Turner, revealed just how involved Edwards was during the Timberwolves’ recruitment pitch.

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“Ant was super active in the recruitment of him,” Turner told The Athletic. “One thing he did was focus his message on, we’re gonna really guard here. Everybody looked at the offensive end. JK and I looked more at the defensive end.”

Since the Timberwolves star played under Steve Kerr with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, Edwards had a level of familiarity that few other players could offer.

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Kuminga spent four and a half seasons in Golden State before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in February. His relationship with Kerr had become increasingly complicated, while questions about his role followed him throughout his tenure with the Warriors.



His fit alongside Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ veteran core was often debated. But Anthony Edwards had no doubt in his mind about Jonathan Kumings’s abilities.

Ant even referenced Minnesota’s playoff series against Golden State to highlight that the Timberwolves had struggled to contain JK on both ends of the floor. Rather than telling Kuminga he needed to become a bigger offensive weapon, Edwards made it clear that Minnesota already valued what he could bring defensively.

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“Ant can relate to JK in a way very few, if any, in the world can,” Turner said. “Him saying, ‘I know what you can do’ meant a lot.” Edwards also painted a picture of what Kuminga’s role could look like with the Timberwolves. “Ant did a great job of painting a picture of we’re going to be nasty defensively, and we’re going to share the ball,” Turner said.

That vision appears to have played a major role in Kuminga’s decision. The 23-year-old reportedly turned down more lucrative opportunities from the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls to sign a two-year, $12 million deal with Minnesota.

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“He made this decision because of the defensive versatility of this team,” Turner said. “Offense is secondary to what he’s thinking about. It’s going to be whatever we gotta do to win that night. Nobody is going to care about stats or shots.”

Anthony Edwards was not alone in making that pitch to Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga also met with Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly for dinner in Miami. Connelly was reportedly direct about what Minnesota could offer and what it would expect from the young forward.

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Owner Alex Rodriguez also connected with Kuminga and made it clear that he would have support from the organization’s highest levels. Then came the player-to-player recruiting.

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LaMelo Ball and Jaden McDaniels reached out to Kuminga and told him how badly they wanted him in Minnesota. Head coach Chris Finch also had several lengthy conversations with the forward about the Timberwolves’ culture and emphasis on accountability.

Minnesota wanted Jonathan Kuminga to fit into a team-first system. And Edwards may have been the perfect person to deliver that message.



His experience under Kerr gave him an unusual connection to Kuminga’s Warriors chapter. Now, the Timberwolves are betting that a motivated Kuminga can turn that defensive versatility into a major piece of their next chapter.