Anthony Edwards’ Hilarious Shot at LeBron James Draws Immediate Response From Ex-Knicks Guard

With September 18 marking the day for the Adidas Cold Blooded Anthony Edwards 3 shoe release, the Timberwolves leader didn’t pack his promotion around game-winning shots and highlights. Instead, Anthony Edwards decided to stand in a live studio and run his 2-minute comedy show of lighthearted jabs at LeBron James, Jalen Brown, LaMelo Ball and Jalen Brunson.

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And ex-New York Knicks star Brandon Jennings was here all for it.

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“The Marketing behind this guy is amazing!!!! I love it,” Jennings took to X on September 17, 2026. The 36-year-old reposted the main ad, posted by ClutchPoints, where Edwards was proving why being an NBA star shouldn’t stop anyone from pursuing a career as a comedian.

“Speaking of old school, you see where Big Dog ended up? He was gonna join me in Minnesota. But I guess his knees couldn’t handle the cold weather,” Edwards said of Bron choosing Philly over Minnesota. “It’s cool, though.”

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Rumors of LeBron James playing it safe physically in the final laps of his 23-season NBA career are seemingly the source of Edwards’ joke. At 41, LeBron can’t risk knee issues, Edwards suggests. And his reasons didn’t end there.

“We know why he really made that decision,” the Timberwolves star added immediately. “Philly got some of the best barbers in the world. Between him and the old boy from Boston, they’re gonna have a whole lot of enhancements going on in the locker room.”

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No fan needs an intro for the “Old boy from Boston,” as Brown has already built the reputation around him quite strongly. Brown was the Celtics’ longest-tenured active player for 10 seasons, and his 2026 trade to the 76ers brought forth the staggering Bron-Brown duo.

Per Edwards, though, these two are about to have some great grooming sessions in Philly, along with whatever on-court magic they’ve up their sleeves.

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But what Jennings really hyped was the atypical, unique, and refreshing marketing strategy Adidas saved for Edwards. Traditionally, athletes showcase their on-court moves in reels and highlight videos to sell and promote their shoes. But Edwards steered miles away from it.

Edwards’ fierce on-court and humorous off-court demeanor has won fans over. And Adidas struck the right chord again with their advertisement. The laughter rolling from the audience was self-explanatory; the shoes waited patiently on the wings, and Edwards managed to grab attention.

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Jennings’ fast response highlighted the success rate.

Sports Illustrated announced September 18 as the global release date for Edwards’ shoes, which will retail for $130 in adult sizing, $100 for grade school and $90 for preschool. Since Jennings already fell for the marketing, he might as well want to deck up a pair for his personal collection.

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For the part about Bron and Brown’s “locker room enhancements,” we’ll see that on October 6, 2026, once the Philadelphia 76ers take the paint for preseason tipoff.