Anthony Edwards Joins Michael Jordan, While Walker Kessler Chases Wilt Chamberlain as Lakers & Timberwolves Make Impressive Start

Essentials Inside The Story Anthony Edwards finds himself in exclusive company alongside two NBA legends.

Walker Kessler’s Lakers debut brings back memories of a record that has stood for decades.

From a jaw-dropping scoring night to a perfect shooting display, opening week had plenty of surprises.

Wilt Chamberlain once opened an NBA season with 56 points and 29 rebounds. On October 23, 1962, he put up those numbers against the Detroit Pistons. More than six decades later, Wilt’s name is back in the spotlight, thanks to two NBA stars who have made their own mark on the history books.

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Anthony Edwards joined Wilt and Michael Jordan in a rare scoring club after Minnesota’s season opener. A day later, Walker Kessler delivered a perfect shooting performance in his first game for the Lakers, moving within two makes of Wilt’s long-standing franchise record.

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Edwards had already scored 41 points in Minnesota’s season opener last year. This time, he went even further against the Miami Heat, finishing with 45 points, 10 rebounds and nine three-pointers as the Timberwolves won 131-106.

That performance placed Edwards in a club with only two other members: Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan. Chamberlain had four 40-point season openers, while Jordan had three. Edwards now has two, making him only the third player in NBA history to reach that mark.

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The Timberwolves star needed just over 33 minutes to put up those numbers. He shot 16-for-29 from the field and 9-for-17 from beyond the arc. Miami made eight three-pointers as a team, meaning Edwards alone made one more than the entire Heat roster.

And when Edwards learned about the company he had joined, he did not need a long speech to explain what it meant to him.

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“Fire. That’s fire.”

There is another interesting layer to the Jordan connection, though. Edwards has often been compared to the Chicago Bulls legend because of his athleticism, scoring style and confidence. Yet he has not always welcomed those comparisons.

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During All-Star Weekend in February 2025, Edwards made his feelings clear when asked about Jordan.

“No moves, man. Shout out to MJ, he the GOAT. I just wish y’all would stop comparing me to him.”

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Jordan himself has also acknowledged similarities between the two. On First Things First, Chris Broussard relayed a text exchange with Jordan about Edwards.

“Yeah, his game kind of reminds me of mine, his charisma, his acting chops, all that stuff.”

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Jordan’s message does not settle the comparisons, but Edwards now has a rare statistical achievement connecting him to the player he has spent years being compared with.

Edwards also had his own reasons to bring extra intensity against Miami. He said a Heat player had been talking trash from the bench before the game.

“He was talking pretty crazy. And then when I started talking to him, he didn’t really have too much more to say. I don’t really like that … I think that was pretty much the reason why I was super intense tonight.”

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His family also gave the night a more personal meaning.

“My wife sent me a picture of my daughter watching the game, staying up past her bedtime. So, yeah, it meant a little more to me.”

While Edwards was making history in Minnesota, Kessler was giving Lakers fans a debut to remember. The center finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 127-105 win over the Golden State Warriors. Even more remarkable, he did not miss a single field-goal attempt, going 12-for-12 in 30 minutes.

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The last Laker to make more field goals without a miss was Wilt Chamberlain, who went 14-for-14 against Detroit on March 11, 1969. Wilt finished that game with 34 points and 27 rebounds in a 137-101 Lakers victory. Kessler did not equal that record, but his 12 perfect makes were the second-most in franchise history.

Kessler also recorded 10 dunks, the most by a Laker in a game since Shaquille O’Neal in 2003, according to ESPN’s tracking. It was quite a way to introduce himself to a franchise that has featured some of basketball’s most dominant centers.

The performance was even more impressive considering Kessler had not played since October 31, 2025. He suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder with Utah and underwent season-ending surgery in November. Nearly a year later, he returned to the court and barely missed a shot.

A big reason for his success was the immediate connection with Luka Dončić. Kessler slammed home a lob from Luka on the opening possession, and the pair continued to connect around the basket throughout the night.

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Dončić explained what he liked about his new teammate’s positioning.

“Just the way he saw, you know, when I was driving, he stepped up. When I was doubled, he played in the pocket.”

Kessler, meanwhile, was quick to give his teammates credit for putting him in the right positions.

“It’s not what I saw, it’s what Luka and [Austin Reaves] and all the other guys saw, throwing me the ball…”

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“I wish I could tell you I did something crazy, but I think just being in the right spots and being vertical and just trying to dunk everything, that’s really the biggest thing, is having the attitude and mentality to try to dunk everything.”

The chemistry was not perfect every time, but the early signs were encouraging. Luka even found Kessler with a behind-the-back pass around Draymond Green, setting him up beneath the basket. The two had played together for only one half during the preseason.

Kessler’s performance also caught Shaq’s attention on Inside the NBA. The Lakers legend had some strong words for the new center.

“Walker Kessler is the best big man in the NBA. You heard it here. And I’m not playing.”

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Shaq also gave Kessler a new nickname.

“Your new nickname is Milk Chamberlain.”

The nickname brought the story back to Wilt, who now connects both performances. Edwards joined him and Jordan in the 40-point opener club, while Kessler came within two field goals of his Lakers record.

Neither performance makes Edwards the next Jordan or Kessler the next Wilt. But both players have given fans a reason to look back at NBA history while watching what comes next. And if the opening week is any indication, the names of two old legends will be part of the conversation for a while yet.