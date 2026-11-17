Even out of action for weeks, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is capable of commanding attention everywhere. While his electric athleticism, jaw-dropping scoring bursts, and magnetic personality make him a bona fide star on the hardwood, his charisma is not limited to witty Adidas commercials, and that ‘love to hate him’ swagger makes him an icon to hoopers not much younger than himself. But his influence clearly stretches far beyond NBA arenas and sports talk shows.

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In a recent viral feature by Bleacher Report asking college basketball players to name their celebrity crushes, Ant-Man emerged as an overwhelming favorite, leaving several collegiate stars blushing and delivering mic-drop-worthy statements on camera.

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The lighthearted segment captured a cross-section of college hoops talent revealing their ultimate celebrity icons. Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Mara Braun didn’t hesitate to name Anthony Edwards as her top choice. Her teammate Tori McKinney, who initially tossed out LaMelo Ball’s name, quickly leaned into the team chemistry, remarking, “We’re a duo,” now that Edwards and Ball are teammates.

Villanova Wildcats guard Kennedy Henry also threw Ant’s name into a star-studded mix that included Michael B. Jordan and Ja Morant, besides a few actors.

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However, the standout viral moment belonged to Maryland Terrapins guard Bri McDaniel, whose unfiltered admiration left viewers amused and social media buzzing.

Showing that she moved on from her childhood crush on Chris Brown, she declared her feelings without reservation, “I love me some Anthony Edwards, I don’t care he ain’t ever going to see this, but you fine baby. Let me tell you that.”

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Her teammate Oluchi Okananwa, who initially leaned toward Idris Elba, immediately pivoted upon hearing her friend’s selection, agreeing with a surprised endorsement, “Oh, Anthony Edwards, yeah.”

Among female players surveyed, Edwards received the most nominations, with four college players picking him as their celebrity crush.

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The video also featured other notable selections across the college basketball landscape, with players like Malik Mack naming Coi Leray, Trent Perry choosing Zendaya, and Sananda Fru respectfully declining because he has a girlfriend. The cutest one came from college couple David Mirkovic (Illinois) and Sienna Betts (UCLA), who named one another.

Yet, it was Ant who consistently dominated the conversation, solidifying his status as a cultural icon and leading fans to joke, “Do NOT let Ant Edwards see this video.”

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While Edwards is currently turning heads in viral social media clips and capturing the admiration of college basketball stars, his immediate focus behind the scenes remains firmly on his physical rehabilitation. Timberwolves fans experienced a wave of anxiety earlier in the season when it was announced that their dynamic franchise cornerstone would be forced to miss roughly two months following arthroscopic knee surgery.

At the time of the injury announcement, Ant was playing breathtaking, MVP-level basketball, averaging an astounding 33.3 points per game and exploding for two separate 40+ point performances across his four games of the season. It was a disheartening blow for a franchise and a fan base eager to witness the next evolutionary leap to MVP contention in his already stellar career.

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Yet, rather than collapsing or losing their identity in his absence, Chris Finch’s squad has proven remarkably resilient. Projected by many external analysts to merely tread water while waiting for their superstar to heal, the Timberwolves have instead embarked on an impressive run, compiling a stellar 7-3 record without him (10-4 overall this season) while boasting the number one defense in the entire NBA.

A massive share of the credit belongs to a collective roster effort where multiple players have elevated their responsibilities. Tori McKinney’s crush, LaMelo Ball, has stepped up tremendously in the backcourt, averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 assists per game while shooting efficiently from beyond the arc. Jaden McDaniels has added vital offensive production with 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmu has chipped in 17.8 points per game with exceptional shooting efficiency.

Ant is making progress in his rehab, most recently spotted at the practice facility on crutches and in a brace, keeping morale up. Without Ant, vital contributions from the supporting cast, including steady scoring from Bones Hyland, gritty role-playing from Jonathan Kuminga, and the defensive anchoring of veteran center Rudy Gobert, have kept Minnesota comfortably positioned among the elite tier in the Western Conference.

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Edwards can undoubtedly rest easy during his recovery, taking pride in watching his teammates hold down the fort and excel under pressure. When the dynamic guard eventually returns to the hardwood alongside Donte DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves will possess an abundance of momentum, depth, and chemistry, setting the stage for an unforgettable push toward the upper echelon of the league and once again leaving an impression on the college stars.