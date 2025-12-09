Anthony Edwards Makes An Admission About Suns’ Collin Gillespie After Wolves Defeat

Tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost a heartbreakingly close matchup to the Phoenix Suns, going down 108-105 against a squad missing both Devin Booker and Jalen Green. Despite an absolutely incredible offensive night from Anthony Edwards, who logged yet another 40-point game on outstanding efficiency, his teammates couldn’t keep up the scoring. After the game, however, Edwards called out one name on the Phoenix Suns.

When asked about tonight’s game being extremely close despite the Wolves being completely healthy, Edwards commented:

“Number 12, pretty good at basketball.”

The player Edwards is referring to here is Suns point guard Collin Gillespie, someone who stepped up tonight in Booker’s absence, logging 19 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Although his efficiency was not great, he delivered in the clutch. Gillespie led the team in the fourth quarter with 11 points, the highest of any player in the game.

This is just the latest outing in a series of heroics for the third-year guard, who broke out mid-November. Since November 16th, when the Suns faced off against the Atlanta Hawks, Gillespie has averaged 18.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals, all while shooting beyond the arc at a red-hot rate.

He has even moved into the starting point guard spot, finally letting Booker play off-ball as he moves back into his natural shooting guard position.

For Edwards to compliment someone like he did, especially considering his own confidence, definitely has to mean something. Need we forget, this is the same person who said that he could’ve “went to the MLB” or even dominated football and ping-pong: “Whatever you need me to do, it don’t matter, trash-can ball, whatever you want. Cook food, that’s something to do, and I bet I’d be A1 from Day 1.”

Now, for a player who was little more than a bench warmer before this season to earn this kind of praise from a star as big as Anthony Edwards is just the latest in a breakout season that keeps getting better.

Phoenix Suns Survives Anthony Edwards’ 40-Point Explosion Behind Role Players

Suns center Mark Williams was the top scorer for the team tonight, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds, delivering pivotal plays. His two-handed dunk with under four minutes gave the Suns some separation, and Collin Gillespie, the #12 that Anthony Edwards praised, sealed the game with two clutch free throws with under 6.3 seconds to maintain the margin.

Minnesota still nearly stole it. Edwards led a 6-0 run in the final minutes that put the Timberwolves within one, splitting a double team to finish a layup. Unfortunately, Jaden McDaniels’ corner three hit front rim, and Donte DiVincenzo failed to get a shot off before the buzzer.

The real game changer was Rudy Gobert’s ejection. The Wolves center was called for a flagrant 2 for elbowing Williams in the third, and Minnesota lost their defensive anchor. Phoenix immediately took advantage, punching paint points over and over again, shifting momentum and opening the doors for Gillespie’s breakout and Edwards’ rare postgame praise.

Now, the Suns head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder Wednesday for the NBA Cup quarterfinals, whereas the Timberwolves get a long break, playing against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.