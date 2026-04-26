Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Gets Bittersweet News After Star’s Major Knee Injury Scare In Game 4 Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves should have been celebrating a commanding Game 4 win. Instead, the building went silent. In a game that pushed them to a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets, injuries to Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo turned a statement victory into a moment of real concern. When Edwards went down clutching his knee late in the first half, the mood shifted instantly.

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The concern had already started earlier in the night when DiVincenzo went down just minutes into the game with what was quickly feared to be a season-ending injury. That only made Edwards’ exit more alarming. He did not return, and head coach Chris Finch and the Minnesota crowd were left anxiously waiting for answers. An update from Shams Charania soon followed, confirming the situation was serious but not as devastating as it initially looked.

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Post-game scans revealed Edwards avoided ligament damage, a massive relief for Minnesota. However, he suffered a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee and is expected to miss multiple weeks. He has already begun his rehab program, but the timeline likely keeps him sidelined for the remainder of this first-round series.

Edwards’ night ended early after just 18 minutes, finishing with five points and three rebounds. In his absence, Ayo Dosunmu delivered one of the most remarkable playoff performances in recent memory, exploding for 43 points off the bench to push Minnesota to a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5.

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“I was heartbroken,” Dosunmu said in the post-game interview when asked about the injuries to DiVincenzo and Edwards. “This is for them. Ant, Donte, they mean so much to the organization. I’m sending them prayers. I hope for a speedy recovery. I hope they’re fine, but this game, personally, was for them.”

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Before going down, Edwards had been leading the Timberwolves with strong all-around production in the series. Losing him is one blow. Losing DiVincenzo makes it even worse. The veteran guard suffered a torn Achilles early in the game, an injury that ends his season and removes one of Minnesota’s key floor spacers and perimeter defenders. While the team has officially listed Edwards as day-to-day, sources expect him to miss the remainder of the series, leaving a massive gap on both ends of the floor.

With Anthony Edwards sidelined, Timberwolves turn to Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr.

With Edwards sidelined, Minnesota now has to adjust on the fly. The Atlanta native has already dealt with multiple knee issues this season, including right knee inflammation that kept him out late in the regular season. That context only makes this latest scare more concerning moving forward.

Minnesota’s margin for error shrinks quickly without its best player. The responsibility now shifts to the supporting cast to stabilize the offense and maintain control in a series that has already turned physical and unpredictable.

Imago Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. now become central to Minnesota’s plans. Dosunmu has already made his case, delivering a historic 43-point performance off the bench, the most by a reserve in the playoffs since 1976.

He attacked Nikola Jokic in drop coverage with confidence, scoring at all three levels and pushing the pace in transition. Shannon brings similar downhill energy and athleticism, but he still lacks playoff experience, which makes his role harder to project under pressure.

Replacing Edwards’ production will require a full team effort. Rudy Gobert must anchor the defense, Julius Randle has to carry more scoring responsibility, and Mike Conley will need to control the tempo. Game 5 in Denver now becomes the real test. The Timberwolves are one win away from advancing, but they may have to get there without two of their most important players.