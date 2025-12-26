Anthony Edwards’ NSFW Message to NBA Refs Emerges After Ejection From Timberwolves-Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves narrowly lost to the Denver Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic’s impressive 56-point triple-double proving decisive. The Nuggets won the game 142-138 after an exhilarating overtime period. The exciting game itself was overshadowed by Anthony Edwards’ gestures at the game’s conclusion, becoming the main topic of discussion within the Ball Arena.

It all started after the young superstar, who scored 44 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 assists to bring the Wolves back in the game, received two technicals within the space of five seconds that led to his ejection from the matchup. However, with Ant being Ant, he did not leave the court quietly and was spotted sending an NSFW message to the game officials.

“All three of y’all. 1, 2, 3. All y’all h–s,” Edwards said, pointing at the referees, Scott Foster, Matt Myers, and Scott Twardoski, while leaving the Ball Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old shooting guard’s frustration with the officials was evident throughout the game, but things seemingly escalated after he was finally ejected from the matchup.

It’s safe to say that Anthony Edwards emotions got the better of him toward the end of the game. However, had he not been ejected from the game, things could’ve looked a lot different. That’s because he was in his groove last night, going 14-of-25 from the field, including five three-pointers, and was even 11-of-13 from the free throw line.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, had he been on the court for a few more seconds, things could’ve been the other way around. Nonetheless, you’ve got to give Ant credit where it’s due. After all, it was his three-pointer that sent the game into overtime. Nonetheless, Anthony Edwards’ strong gesture wasn’t the only controversial thing he did on the Christmas Day matchup, as he even engaged in some trash talk with Nikola Jokic.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Edwards tried to disrupt Nikola Jokic’s flow

Heading into Christmas Day, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made a bold prediction that he’ll get 30 points and even might grab 40. Although he stood on business and delivered on his prediction, he couldn’t get his team over the line, even getting ejected. Moreover, just before that, he even tried to disrupt Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

With about 56 seconds left on the clock, Rudy Gobert picked up his 6th foul and was ejected, sending the Joker to the free-throw line. It was then that Anthony Edwards tried to talk trash to the Serbian big man in an attempt to mess up his flow. However, he remained unbothered as the three-time MVP ended the game with 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists, leading his team to a hard-fought win.

Imago Dec 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a stoppage in play against the LA Clippers in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

This drew varied reactions from the fans, with some calling this “Sore loser activities.” Meanwhile, others pointed out that he “shoulda got a tech here as well.” On the other hand, a few were fine with Ant’s actions, “classic mind games, lol. All part of the game,” one of them wrote on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, even though he was just warned by the officials for this incident, it didn’t matter as Ant was ultimately ejected just a few moments after. Now, he’ll be hoping to bring in some of his form from Christmas form to the court for his team’s next game, as they take on the Brooklyn Nets. More so, because he hasn’t been at his best ever since returning from his recent injury setback.