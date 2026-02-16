Anthony Edwards’ Offscreen Moment With 24-Year-Old All-Star Sparks Blockbuster Trade Buzz

Dec 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shown on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dec 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shown on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The loudest moment of All-Star Weekend didn’t happen during the game. It happened after the trophy presentation, when cameras caught Anthony Edwards leaning toward Atlanta Hawks first-time All-Star Jalen Johnson and whispering something while pointing at the Hawks logo.

“I can’t wait to come home.” Within minutes, the clip spread across NBA social media and sparked immediate trade speculation about a potential move to Atlanta in the 2026 offseason. The reaction came despite Edwards just winning All-Star MVP after leading Team Stars to a 47-21 championship win over Team Stripes.

However, the meaning of the comment remains debated. The words could signal a future basketball goal. They could also reference something far more personal.

Edwards is not loosely connected to the city. Atlanta is where his entire basketball life began. He grew up in Oakland City in Southwest Atlanta, started at Therrell High School, then transferred to Holy Spirit Preparatory School on the north side. Those moves elevated his recruiting profile while he remained active locally through youth programs including the L.E.A.D. Center for Youth Junior Ambassador baseball league.

Because of that history, “home” carries a literal meaning. The city shaped his development long before the NBA. The connection stayed strong after he turned pro. In 2023 he launched his AE 1 signature shoe in Oakland City, hosted a camp, unveiled a mural honoring his late mother and grandmother, and celebrated with community members including Lil Baby. He also owns property in Atlanta.

As a result, one interpretation is simple. The comment may have referenced returning to Atlanta in the offseason rather than joining the Hawks roster.

Meanwhile, another interpretation surfaced from lip-reading discussions. Some viewers believe Edwards said “y’all got so many wings,” possibly joking about either the roster’s wing players or the city’s well-known food culture.

Can the Hawks trade for Anthony Edwards?

Even if unintended, the moment created legitimate curiosity because the financial framework technically exists. Atlanta entered the 2025-26 season with $192.4 million committed, sitting $37.8 million over the cap but still $10.1 million below the first apron and $22 million below the second apron. A major deal is difficult, yet not impossible.

Edwards’ contract explains the scale. He carries a $45.6 million cap hit in 2025-26 and $48.9 million in 2026-27 under a fully guaranteed five-year $244.6 million extension. Matching that number would require Atlanta to send roughly $49 million in outgoing salary. Potential packages could involve combinations of CJ McCollum ($30.6M), Jalen Johnson ($30M), and Jonathan Kuminga ($22.5M) along with draft capital. The math works on paper, but roster flexibility would shrink quickly.

At the same time, Minnesota’s incentive matters. Edwards is widely viewed around the league as a future face of the NBA, making any trade decision organizationally massive rather than routine.

Imago Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stars guard Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses with KIA Vice President of Marketing Russell Wager after winning MVP in the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The clip created two realities at once. A hometown star acknowledged his roots, yet fans interpreted it as recruitment. If nothing happens, the moment becomes a reminder of how tied Edwards remains to Atlanta. If something does, the whisper may be remembered as the first signal.

Either way, one quiet sentence managed to overshadow an MVP performance and shift offseason conversations months earlier than expected.