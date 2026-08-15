Anthony Edwards Publicly Trolled Abroad After Famous Artist Replaces Him With Warriors Star

When one Filipino artist heard the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise cornerstone was coming to town, they turned the clock to 2017. Anthony Edwards was not even in the league back then, but the guard got a hilarious twist on the standard billboard welcome during his trip to Manila.

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As part of his Adidas Philippines “Believe That. Tour,” Edwards arrived in the basketball-crazy nation to promote his brand, connect with local fans, and showcase his upcoming signature shoes. However, a viral welcome tarp hanging in the city quickly stole the spotlight for a completely unintended reason.

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Filipino pop-art artist Xylk, famous online for creating parody welcome banners of celebrities using lookalikes and absurd pop-culture mismatches, gave his signature comedic treatment. Instead of displaying the Timberwolves superstar, the street-side tarp welcomed Edwards to Manila while prominently featuring images of Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler alongside rapper Drake.

Tying a figurative bow on this hilarious banner was the colorful, stylized text reading, “Welcome ANTHONY EDWARDS to Manila.” Social media users shared images of the poster hanging in multiple spots in Manila, including in front of an official Adidas poster bearing the ‘real’ Ant-Man’s face. It drew thousands of reactions from fans who celebrated the creative trolling.

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The ingenious prank became an instant viral hit across social media platforms. For some old Minnesota diehards, it was even a throwback to Jimmy Butler’s rollercoaster season with the Wolves.

Viral artist Xylk has earned a massive following by printing localized tarpaulins featuring celebrity “dupes” or completely incorrect icons. His previous viral works include pairing Tom Holland and Zendaya lookalikes on a fake wedding banner and labeling legendary actress Meryl Streep as rapper Future for the FIFA World Cup. Rather than taking offense or ignoring the mix-up, the fans embraced his signature prank as a humorous homage.

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Even though Ant hasn’t reacted to the lighthearted piece of local street art, it is the latest Filipino hospitality that captivated the Internet during his offseason sneaker tour.

The funny welcome complemented a wild schedule for the 25-year-old superstar in the Philippines. Fresh off a shotgun wedding, Edwards’ tour stops included an on-court workout where he gave fans a first look at his upcoming Adidas AE 3 signature sneaker (it’s scheduled for a September 15 release at a retail price of $130).

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Additionally, Edwards leaned heavily into local culture by posing in a custom piña barong from RJ Santos’s Randolf line, honoring Filipino basketball heritage alongside PBA legends such as Tim Cone, Norman Black, James Yap, and Allan Caidic.

Edwards also made headlines during the trip by connecting with local content creators; fans dubbed the “Temu” versions of Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James. Photos of Ant hanging out with the lookalikes left fans tickled and also endeared him with his sense of humor.

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Following a similar multi-city tour through Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing last year, this latest Manila tour has shown Edwards fully embracing the playful environment surrounding his trip, turning every viral moment into a masterclass in brand engagement.

Even with a Warriors star accidentally replacing his face on local street tarps, Ant’s worldwide popularity clearly remains untouched.