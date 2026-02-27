Anthony Edwards Reacts After Young Fan Luca, Who Gifted Wolves Star Wristband, Beats Cancer

Feb 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One moment, Anthony Edwards is the fiery competitor drawing fines from the NBA; the next, he’s the emotional superstar celebrating a young fan’s victory over cancer. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard, recently fined $25,000 for throwing a basketball into the crowd, showed a deeply personal and compassionate side upon receiving uplifting news that transcended the game.

Earlier today, Edwards learned that his young fan, Luca Wright, had officially been declared cancer-free. The update instantly transformed his mood, leaving the 24-year-old smiling ear-to-ear ahead of the Timberwolves’ matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. For Edwards, known for his intensity and competitive fire, the moment carried far greater meaning than anything that happens on the court.

“I was turned up. Slick told me earlier today before the game, so I was like, ‘let’s go’. That’s god’s gift man so let’s do it Luca,” Edwards said on Thursday.

The young Timberwolves fan was battling leukemia. But his mother, Lacey Wright, took to social media to announce that her son is now cancer-free on Feb 21. Luca was just five when he was diagnosed with leukemia and six when he met Ant and the Timberwolves for the first time.

His mother told The Athletic reporter, Jon Krawczynski, that baseball is something that helped Luca battle through his hospital visits and chemotherapy sessions.

The emotional reaction offered a powerful reminder that behind Edwards’ fierce on-court persona is a player deeply moved by the people who support him. While his passion sometimes spills over into controversy, moments like these reveal the human connection that defines his growing legacy both as a competitor and as a role model.

Throwback To When Luca Met Anthony Edwards For The First Time

The first time that Luca and Ant crossed paths was in early 2025. It was before the Wolves’ road game vs. the Detroit Pistons. The youngster presented him with the orange “Love Like Luca” wristband. Luca was holding a sign that had a to-do list featuring just two tasks: 1. Beat Cancer and 2. Be The Next MJ.

That’s when Edwards committed to wear it on his left hand till the day he retires. Ironically, the first time he wore it in an official game was in the Timberwolves’ win over the Clippers later that month.

The 2026 NBA All-Star MVP promised his young superfan that he would wear the orange band on his left wrist for the rest of his career. That’s one hell of a commitment for someone who is accused of being the nastiest ‘trash-talker’ in the NBA.

The pair were reunited a month later during the 2025 All-Star weekend in San Francisco. Luca gifted Ant a new wristband, which Ant has worn in every league game thus far.

Multiple Timberwolves stars, like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Mike Conley, credited Luca for motivating their on-court performances during the 2024-25 season. Well, if that was enough to stimulate them a year ago, then Thursday’s update should serve as the much-needed inspiration they need as we approach playoff season.