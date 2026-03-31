Anthony Edwards Says ‘Nature Call’ Delayed Arrival vs. Mavs as Timberwolves Star’s High School Habit Resurfaces

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edward comes just as advertised. He’s a highly confident and magnetic personality. Fans connect with the Timberwolves ace for his honesty. So, when asked about missing the start of their clash against the Dallas Mavericks. The returning star didn’t feel shy to state the reason. He couldn’t deny nature’s call.

Edwards simply stated, “I was taking a s—t”. Here’s the interesting part. This may not have happened to Ant during his NBA career. But it seems to be a habit of his that even bothered his high school coach. Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hines, did the digging and found an old article.

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His coach from Holy Spirit Preparatory School spoke about having to delay practices because Anthony Edwards would often be in detention. If it wasn’t getting into trouble, “He always had to take a s—t before practice. For some reason, the bowels always started to move like, right before practices started” the coach added.

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Call it nerves or maybe Edwards just wants to feel as light as possible during the game. Either way, it hasn’t stopped his meteoric rise into one of the most exciting basketball players in the world.

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Anthony Edwards is having another exceptional campaign for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s averaging a career-high 29.3 points and shooting close to 50% from the field. It’s his methodical work ethic that has led to this surge. And like most players, a set routine before games might actually play a role in Edwards’ preparations for the game.

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Most players have their superstitions. Some tie the right lace before the left or wear some accessory. In Edwards case, it’s vastly different. However, it all comes down to the same outcome. Anthony Edwards delivers the goods when needed the most. A little inconvenience is tolerable in the face of his mastery.

Timberwolves dominate Mavericks in Anthony Edwards’ return

After missing six straight games with an injury, Ant made his return for the Timberwolves. Chris Finch may have missed Edwards at the beginning of the game. But he still managed to put up a productive performance, ensuring the Wolves totally dominated the Dallas Mavericks.

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The Timberwolves allowed just 94 points, holding the Mavs to shooting under 35% from the field. Edwards added an efficient 17 points. However, his teammates showed out once again. The Timberwolves ace’s injury may have actually been a blessing in disguise.

Ayo Dosunmu, whom the Wolves acquired at the deadline, has particularly enjoyed the freedom that Edwards’ minutes left. He registered a monstrous triple-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. In all, seven Timberwolves players scored in double-digits. Their defense looked every bit as intense, even without Jaden McDaniels.

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Anthony Edwards’ return is by far the greatest asset for an already surging Timberwolves team. They’ve now won five of their last seven games. Edwards’ injury gave the team enough time to fix their chemistry while giving newly joined players a chance to find their fit in the system.

Picking up such steam before the postseason is exactly what Minnesota needs. They’ve made consecutive conference finals appearances with Edwards at the helm. And the team appears to have greater offensive depth this season. Do you think Edwards and Co. can make their first NBA Finals appearance this season? Let us know what you feel in the comments below.