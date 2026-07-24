Anthony Edwards Secretly Marries Longtime Partner Shortly Before Court Ruling in Ex-Girlfriend Child Support Case

While the Minnesota Timberwolves are making loud moves in the offseason, their superstar has quietly taken a massive step in his personal life off the court. Public records confirm that Anthony Edwards secretly tied the knot with his longtime partner, Shannon Jackson, on July 16 in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

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The nuptials come as a major surprise to fans, particularly as they arrived just days after a decisive legal development in his child support case involving the mother of one of his children, Ayesha Howard.

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The 24-year-old was seen wearing what looked like a wedding ring during his appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York on July 17, only a day after his secret wedding. While neither Edwards nor Jackson has publicly confirmed the intimate ceremony, attentive fans had suspected it since spotting a wedding ring on Edwards’ left hand. The local records now confirmed it.

Edwards and Jackson have been romantically linked since 2020, back when the guard was selected first overall by Minnesota following his collegiate career at Georgia. Their relationship and Jackson’s pregnancy were even featured on Netflix’s Starting 5. Their daughter, Aislynn, was born in early 2024.

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Despite keeping the ceremony completely private, the timing of the wedding aligns with a major development in Ant’s personal life too.

Edwards finalized the marriage on July 16, shortly before the Georgia court issued its formal ruling in late July.

While most of the spotlight has been on his oncourt game, Ant’s been locked in a legal battle over his other daughter. Just before this wedding, he found resolution on that front.

Anthony Edwards closed child support dispute before his wedding

Ayesha Howard and Anthony Edwards’ daughter, Aubri, was born in October 2024, seven months after Aislynn. Edwards also has two other children with two different women, one born in September 2023 and another born in October 2023.

The quiet wedding ceremony occurred amid the final stages of a significant courtroom battle.

The ruling formally resolved the long-running child support dispute by establishing a permanent monthly obligation in Georgia.

A Georgia judge officially set Edwards’ child support obligations at $3,222 per month for Aubri.

The ruling effectively concluded a multi-state jurisdictional battle after Howard sought to litigate the matter in California, alleging that Ant had enough business and financial ties to the state. In court documents, the Georgia judge noted that Howard did not present evidence at trial, formally establishing jurisdiction in Georgia.

Records further detailed that the Wolves star had already voluntarily paid since January 2025, starting with a $20,000 payment followed by $5,000 monthly payments. He had reportedly paid $110,000 in support leading up to the final ruling.

Around the time Howard gave birth to Aubri in October 2024, Edwards’ on-court rise coincided with legal petitions and paternity filings across jurisdictions. Edwards was attempting to navigate the murky situation while continuing his relationship with Jackson.

Howard accused him of hiding his financial assets and activities to avoid fighting the paternity case in California. In April, he accused Howard of publicly shaming him to get a larger child support payout. In July 2026, the Georgia court ruled in Edwards’ favor.

With his legal matters in Georgia settled and his marriage to Jackson official, Edwards’ focus turns back toward basketball. The Timberwolves remain focused on building a championship contender in the Western Conference around their newlywed franchise cornerstone.