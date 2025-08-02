Anthony Edwards Sends Clear Message to Bubba Wallace After Latest Michael Jordan Collab

Anthony Edwards wants everyone to pump the brakes. “He’s the greatest of all time,” Ant has said about Michael Jordan. “I can’t be compared to him.” The Minnesota Timberwolves star is trying to carve out his own path, even pointing out, “I’ve got a trey ball… I think that makes me a little different.” The problem? Every time he takes a silky-smooth fadeaway or explodes to the rim with that ferocious swagger, the ghost of Michael Jordan pops up. The comparisons are inescapable. And as it turns out, the universe seems determined to link them together in the weirdest ways imaginable.

The latest twist comes from the world of NASCAR. In a recent Instagram reel, Edwards gave a shout-out to driver Bubba Wallace ahead of the Iowa Corn 350. “What’s up its ant here,” he began. “It’s an honor for my foundation’s logo to be on your car…” The logo represents his “DFYW” foundation, which stands for “Don’t Follow the Wave”—a motto perfectly aligned with Ant’s unique style.

He started the initiative two years ago as part of his max contract extension with the goal of empowering youth. “I want to do everything I can to help as many young people as I can and help set them on the right path,” Edwards has previously said about the foundation.

In the same Instagram reel, he wished Wallace to “get the dub.” It’s a cool message, but the irony is almost too perfect. The car he’s sponsoring belongs to the 23XI Racing team—co-owned by, you guessed it, Michael Jordan. So, no matter where he turns, Ant-Man keeps ending up in MJ’s world.

A post shared by Anthony Edwards (@theanthonyedwards_)

But if you think that’s a strange coincidence, buckle up, because the story gets crazier. It turns out Anthony Edwards has a half-brother he’s never publicly spoken about: a rising NASCAR star named Rajah Caruth. They share the same father. And who is Rajah Caruth’s personal mentor—the guy who took him under his wing and is guiding his career? Bubba Wallace. The same driver sponsored by Ant’s foundation and driving for Michael Jordan’s team.

And if that tangled web of connections isn’t enough, the GOAT himself has officially weighed in on the on-court comparisons. When reporter Chris Broussard asked Jordan about it, the answer was clear. “Jordan said there are similarities in their games,” Broussard reported. “He agreed.” It’s not just the dunks or the fadeaways. As Broussard explained, it’s the mentality. Jordan, who was “sickened” by the idea of load management, sees a guy in Ant who just wants to play, no matter what.

It’s a bizarre, fascinating series of links between the NBA’s past and its future. But these strange connections might just be the opening act for an even bigger story—one that could change the entire landscape of the league and Anthony Edwards’s career forever.

How NBA Expansion could give Anthony Edwards a backdoor to the NBA finals

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any stranger, a potential league-wide shake-up is quietly brewing behind the scenes. It’s not about trades or free agency; it’s about NBA expansion. And what sounds like a snooze-fest of corporate meetings could end up being a secret weapon for Anthony Edwards.

Here’s the deal: everyone knows the NBA is expanding. Seattle and Las Vegas are pretty much locks for new teams. But since both cities are in the West, one current Western Conference team is going to have to pack its bags and move to the East to keep the conferences balanced. The team everyone keeps pointing to? The Minnesota Timberwolves. Suddenly, the idea of Ant escaping the brutal gauntlet of the West isn’t just a fan’s dream—it’s a real possibility.

Of course, it’s not that simple. There’s a mountain of cash—a reported $76 billion—from the new TV deal, and some owners aren’t exactly lining up to share their slice of the pie. Commissioner Adam Silver has admitted the league needs to sort out the messy regional TV deals before anything can happen. But the pressure is on, and the idea is gaining steam.

via Imago Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after being ejected during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

While the money gets sorted out, the Timberwolves are making smart moves, building around their young core. A team executive recently dropped a hint about their mindset: “When a door closes, another one opens.” For Anthony Edwards, that open door could lead straight to the Eastern Conference. A clearer, faster path to the NBA Finals might be the one final, unexpected gift the universe—and Michael Jordan’s legacy—has in store for him.