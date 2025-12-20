Anthony Edwards Sends Strong Message to Gilbert Arenas After Unusual Decision in OKC Win

Anthony Edwards returned from a three-game absence with a to-do list. Beating OKC was second on it. The first was proving Gilbert Arenas wrong. The Timberwolves beat OKC 112-107. So all that was left was to clap back at Arenas.

He did that very quickly after a 26-point outing. Allie Clifton asked him about his clutch shot in the last minutes of the game and he blatantly called out Gilbert Arenas.

“I receive a lot of negative criticism because I never go for the tie. I heard Gilbert Arenas not to long ago say I’m trying to go home. I’m going for the game every time.”

Not misplaced confidence either.

Now Gilbert Arenas likes Anthony Edwards’ game. Doesn’t mean he can’t be critical of him. For over a year, Arenas has repeatedly claimed on his many podcasts that the Wolves star never lets a game go into overtime.

He’s trying to clock out early so to speak. It goes parallel with the narrative about Ant’s late game spurts which he overcomes with some clutch shooting. This is now the second time Anthony Edwards said Arenas is right and he’s not changing it.

Anthony Edwards paid the price for responding to Gilbert Arenas

It was one of those moments you look back on and laugh in December 2024. Ant said in a post-game interview, “Gilbert Arenas said I don’t do overtime. So f–k it.” That got him a $100,000 fine, spawned a side debate, and became a, talking point on Gil’s Arena.

Tonight his comments get him away from a fine. But he’s sticking to his antics.

Edwards had missed three games before tonight because of an injured foot. He played all four quarters and was productive throughout, adding 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks to his final statline. The final point, block, and steal came in the last play the moment Ant decided he was not up for overtime.

And for good reason. Very early in the season, Thunder dominated the Rockets with double overtime. They had another OT win over the Pacers right after. It doesn’t help that the Wolves feel Thunder gets away with foul-baiting (a sentiment the Spurs also seem to share).

With 39 seconds left on the clock, the Wolves were behind 105-107. Antman had the opportunity to tie the game with a two-pointer. He made the last-second switch to step back and hit a three. It doesn’t take an expert to explain the risks in that move.

With the Wolves lead secure, he stalled OKC with a crucial block on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a steal that effectively sealed their win.

That was all though a lot of fouls in this game. Something that stalled Minnesota’s title chances earlier this year. The Wolves came with a grudge against OKC which was further fueled in the opening minutes. A couple of uncalled fouls made the coach Chris Finch storm the court. He ended up getting ejected and his players turned it into motivation.

The Wolves are now 18-10 while OKC got handed its third loss of the season.