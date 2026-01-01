Anthony Edwards Sparks Trade Buzz After Throwing In the Towel on Timberwolves

Antman threw in the towel. Literally. In this day and age, it takes very little to trigger speculation about ‘checking out.’ Until last week, fans were sure Giannis Antetokounmpo had mentally checked out of Milwaukee. His exchange with Anthony Edwards made many believe they’d form a team in Minnesota. But the Timberwolves talisman’s latest actions have fans now wondering whether this team-up would happen elsewhere.

The rumor surfaced during their last matchup of 2025 against the Atlanta Hawks. The visitors’ inconsistency struck once more, and they suffered a 126-102 blowout. It was their third loss in four games. However, the awkwardness had already set in before the final buzzer last night.

Chris Finch pulled the starters out midway through the fourth quarter, a decision Edwards evidently disagreed with. They exchanged words, and he was benched. But he didn’t stay there. He threw his towel and left for the locker room. His unapproved exit came with less than 8 minutes left in the game.

Finch was not happy with what happened. But the internet appears to be thrilled by this plot twist. A good chunk of the community outside the Wolves fanbase thinks the 23-year-old figuratively threw in the towel with this franchise. They’re suddenly putting on their GM hats and wooing Edwards to their team.

Anthony Edwards’ moment of frustration was enough to make fans jump 10 steps ahead

Anthony Edwards’ frustration with the coach’s decision was so thick that he refused to talk to reporters. Finch, however, did, and he wasn’t happy.

“Obviously frustrated with the performance, and rightfully so,” Finch said. “But he needs to stay out on the floor and root for his team.”

This friction between the star player and the head coach made fans suggest a change of air for the Timberwolves talisman.

When it comes to Edwards, fans either want to see him teamed up with Antetokounmpo or with the Golden State Warriors. Now that they’re sure he’s apparently checked out of Minnesota, the mock trades have kicked up.

Here are the most common names on the trade block…

“Kuminga…Green…Pods…3 unprotected 1st round picks…Antman,” a fan wrote. A more detailed scenario would be “ant & jaden to GS, send jimmy on a farewell tour, 4 firsts, podz, kuminga, & buddy to minnesota 🥹”

But let’s not rush into that. Only recently, something similar played out between Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.

Since they were already playing this game in Atlanta, Hawks fans suggested, “Come home to ATL.”

Reporter Wilder Adams on X recently proposed an interesting mock four-team trade that would send Edwards to the Hawks and, more importantly, Trae Young the other way to the Timberwolves. According to Marc Stein, the Hawks, who are 2-8 with him in the lineup this season, are open to a trade.

Interpretations of that towel throw abounded. Maybe ears were ringing too.

“I think i heard Anthony Edwards say ‘Damn i wanna go to houston,'” an observer optimistically wrote. But someone also threw in, “He going to Miami!!!”

That scenario would reunite Edwards with his Team USA buddies, Bam Adebayo and Kevin Durant.

There were also an abundance of Dwight Howard GIFs suggesting, “Ant, Detroit would welcome you with open arms.”

Howard has nothing to do with this, but he’s usually the first one to point out that a player has checked out and should leave. He’s decidedly quiet on this one. If the Howard antenna isn’t picking up any checked-out signals, we might be overreaching.

Very recently, Finch went to bat for his players and got himself ejected. Edwards loved that he did that for the team and called him “my dawg.”

One little tiff these days and we’re already reaching for an exit interview.