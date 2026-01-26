Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry Send Strong Message on Minneapolis Tragedy After Warriors-Timberwolves

Despite being rivals, both teams were on the same page after the recent fatal shooting involving an ICU nurse named Alex Pretti. The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors had agreed to postpone one of their games, and a somber mood hung over Target Center today. The players felt it, especially the two leaders, Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards, who stood by the community after the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I just love Minnesota, all the love and support that they show me,” Edwards said to the media. “So I’m behind whatever they with. I don’t really have social media, so I’m not in tune with everything. But I’ve heard about the stuff that’s going on. Me and my family definitely praying for everybody.”

The shooting happened less than 2 miles south of Target Center, and the unrest in the local community has grown ever since. Stephen Curry, who has long been a vocal advocate for community activism, shared how different the atmosphere was.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know there’s a lot of heavy hearts,” Curry admitted. “I kind of feel it when we got here, whatever two days ago.”

The community was already reeling from the fatal shooting of local resident Renee Good earlier this month. However, in the last few days, protests in Minnesota have continued with greater intensity, and Curry also shared his thoughts on how the community has united at a tough time like this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was amazing to watch the turnout and peaceful protest, and you know the unified voice that was here, and you feel kind of turn the tide to a more positive direction,” Curry concluded.

The Warriors veteran agreed with the NBA’s decision to postpone the game in the first place. And since there was no game, the four-time NBA champion was glued to the TV, watching the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

WNBA veteran and Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart held a sign with “Abolish ICE” printed on it during the introductions of her 3v3 league game. Fans at the recent Minnesota Frost game couldn’t stop chanting “Ice out now.” The NBPA has also urged players to use their platforms and speak up.

The tribute messages and condolences didn’t simply stop there, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not just Stephen Curry and Edwards, but their coaches are also on the same page

Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a 111-85 blowout win. But wins and losses were not the topic of discussion when the Dubs arrived in Minnesota. Two shooting incidents changed the entire outlook, and the head coaches offered powerful messages of their own.

“I feel for the city, there’s a pall that has been cast over the city, you can feel it,” Kerr said, following it up with condolences to Pretti’s loved ones and the city. “We are being divided by media for profit, by misinformation… It is a confusing time to be alive and to be an American.”

In fact, Chris Finch even got emotional during the pre-game conference. His voice cracked as he struggled to express his emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the second time in less than three weeks, we’ve lost another beloved member of our community in the most unimaginable way,” Edwards’ coach said before the Sunday game. “As an organization, we are heartbroken for what we are having to witness and endure and watch.”

Finch thanked Adam Silver and the Warriors for their understanding in rescheduling the January 24 tip-off. The teams will play again on Monday night, but the atmosphere inside won’t be much different. The players will continue to play with heavy hearts, seeking normalcy during this troubled time.