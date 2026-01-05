Anthony Edwards Takes Action After Woman Allegedly Holds Onto Gift Meant For Young Wolves Fan

Growing up in Atlanta, Anthony Edwards frequented the Oklahoma City Thunder games to watch Kevin Durant. Unfortunately, he always had to sit in the nosebleeds and never got his idol’s attention. Years later, Edwards has his own fanbase developing in Minnesota and beyond, and the NBA phenom makes sure to glance over his shoulder for those young kids who show up to watch him.

After a much-needed win against the Miami Heat, Edwards stepped inside the Capital One Arena on Sunday and torched the Washington Wizards in a blowout (141-115) win. By the end of the third quarter, the Minnesota Timberwolves had a 29-point lead, and Chris Finch subbed out his franchise player with 35 points. While on the bench, he saw a kid, just a few rows behind him, with the same look in his eyes that a young Edwards once had for Durant.

With little to no chance of needing to return to the court, Edwards took off his jersey and tossed it to a lady, with the intention that she’d pass it on to the kid. Despite fans around her telling her the jersey was for the young fan, she kept it for herself.

But Edwards did not let the young man go home heartbroken. He signed another Timberwolves jersey and made sure it reached him.

Edwards is one of the league’s most beloved players, with a large young fan following. His infectious charisma is a major reason for his growing fandom. In November, during a blowout win against the Sacramento Kings, he called a young fan sitting in the nosebleeds and gave him his game-worn jersey.

During another game earlier in the same month, Edwards also tossed his jersey to a girl sitting rows behind him at Madison Square Garden. She later revealed that she had just beaten cancer. And then there is Luca, a devoted young fan fighting leukemia, who has had the biggest impact on Edwards.

Anthony Edwards’ special wristband promise and his relationship with Luca

In January last year, the Timberwolves were going through a tough stretch, and that’s when Anthony Edwards met Luca Wright, a six-year-old fan from Detroit. After a loss to the Pistons, Luca gave him an orange bracelet that he still wears. Edwards promised the young boy he would wear it for the rest of his career.

The story gets even more wholesome. Ever since Luca gifted Edwards the bracelet, the Timberwolves’ season turned around. Mike Conley later admitted that the bracelet might have boosted his teammate’s confidence.

“Never, ever did we dream that Ant would put it on and be like, ‘You know what, buddy, I’m gonna wear this for you,'” Lacey Wright, Luca’s mother, told The Athletic. “It’s just been amazing, and Luca watches and he loves that. He talks about him daily.”

Luca was later invited to the Timberwolves locker room to meet with the Timberwolves players. Lacey revealed that her son loved basketball so much that it helped him fight cancer. Even after eight hours of chemo, she said that he would come home and shoot hoops with his dad.

The young boy has left an imprint on Edwards’ memory. Now he can recognize him from afar. He was invited during the All-Star Weekend, and even asked Edwards about how many points he was going to score.

“I don’t know how many baskets I’m gonna make, but I hope the bracelet give me some good look,” Edwards responded.

Luca’s bracelet had become a treasure among Timberwolves fans. During the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, when LeBron James fouled Edwards by slapping him on the wrist, the bracelet came off.

Fans feared their star had lost his good-luck charm. Hours later, Edwards’ best friend, Nick Maddox, reached out to Luca’s parents and asked for as many bracelets as they could provide!

Now, extra bracelets are always present on the bench in case Anthony Edwards loses one.