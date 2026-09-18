Anthony Edwards Takes Shot at LeBron James, Jaylen Brown in Latest Commercial

Months ago, sources offered a glimpse into a rather fiery exchange. During one call, LeBron James reportedly asked Anthony Edwards what might happen if he chose to wear a different jersey. Edwards’ response was as blunt as it was playful: whenever the two crossed paths on the court, he would “tear James’ head off.”

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The exchange was reportedly born from the rumors swirling around a potential LeBron James-Anthony Edwards pairing in Minnesota during free agency. The possibility became a magnet for media hype and speculation, but in the end, the story never made it to Minnesota. Instead, James signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving fans wondering if Edwards had anything to say. Well, he surely does!

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“We ain’t gonna play it safe. Speaking of old-school, you see where Big Dog ended up? He was gonna join me in Minnesota. But I guess his knees couldn’t handle the cold weather,” Edwards said in an Adidas advertisement.

Here’s the thing: Anthony Edwards’ shoe sponsor, Adidas, released a new advertisement on social media to promote his latest signature shoe, the Cold Blooded Anthony Edwards 3, which is set to release on Friday. But the advertisement did more than promote the product.

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In the sketch-comedy series Minnatlantasota, the Timberwolves shooting guard took a sharp shot at James’ decision to join the 76ers. And anyone with a little knowledge of the basketball world can guess that the 25-year-old was referring to LeBron James as “Big Dog.” However, that wasn’t the end.

Moments later, Edwards added a few more words, and this time, 76ers guard Jaylen Brown’s name came up.

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“We know why he really made that decision. Philly got some of the best barbers in the world. Between him and ol’ boy from Boston, they gonna have a lotta enhancements going on in the locker room,” Ant-Man said.

The context here goes back to last season, when Brown’s use of black hair-enhancement spray became a viral NBA storyline. The topic exploded online after Brown lowered his head while driving to the basket and repeatedly left black smudge marks on opposing players’ jerseys.

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Notably, the spray famously rubbed off on Knicks forward OG Anunoby, Pistons forward Ron Holland, and Washington Wizards guard Kyshawn George. Fans on social media quickly dubbed the incident “Staingate.”

Now, Edwards has brought that viral storyline back into the spotlight, while also poking fun at New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. So, what could you expect after such a banter-filled exchange?

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Internet personality Jon Krawczynski wrote on X: “No one is safe with Ant. Lol. This is wild.” Anthony Edwards himself added just one word while reposting the ad on X: “Yesthur.”

So, why did this entire banter episode come about? Was there anything from LeBron James that fueled the possibility of him joining the Timberwolves?

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The unsolved equation between the Minnesota Timberwolves and LeBron James

Reports claimed that the Timberwolves had made a pitch for LeBron James. Keeping him alongside LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards would have given the Minnesota camp a strong group of creators. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch also said LeBron James would be a strong fit for the lineup.

Additionally, Timberwolves’ Tim Connelly (President of Basketball Operations) said in July:

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“This is a place you’re going to have a lot of fun, you’re going to win a lot of games, we’re trying to change the narrative of how this organization is viewed. Wherever LeBron ends up is going to make that place much, much better.”

“We’re down two great power forwards. So, it’s certainly an area we’re going to have to try to be creative. There are a couple of free agents still available. We’re working on one or two of them right now.”

One of those free agents was assumed to be James. But things didn’t turn out that way.

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Perhaps James’ family and business considerations complicated the possibility of joining Anthony Edwards and Co. in Minnesota. And as you can see, the decision is still creating plenty of buzz.