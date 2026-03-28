Anthony Edwards’ Teammate Fined $50K for Questioning Scott Foster’s Integrity, Leading to Ejection During Wolves-Rockets Game

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves earned a hard-fought 110–108 overtime win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. But as is often the case in today’s NBA, the victory did not come without controversy, culminating in a tense overtime showdown that featured a dramatic late-game run and a high-profile ejection under veteran referee Scott Foster.

James Jones, the NBA’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, announced Friday that Timberwolves center Naz Reid has been slapped with a $50K fine for questioning the integrity of the game officials, specifically Foster.

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With 4:13 remaining in overtime, officials called Reid for an offensive foul on a drive against Houston’s Alperen Sengun. The call was reviewed and upheld. Following the announcement that the call stood, Reid reportedly made a remark questioning the officiating crew’s integrity. Foster immediately assessed a technical foul and ejected him, even though Reid had not received a prior technical in the game.

The 26-year-old finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes. His physical play helped swing momentum in Minnesota’s favor, particularly in the second half and early in overtime, before the ejection.

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Despite the setback, Ant Edwards and his teammates edged out the win, extending their streak to two games. Julius Randle and the home crowd threw shade at Foster after the final buzzer. Chris Finch’s squad remains fifth in the Western Conference at 45–28, going 5–5 over their last 10 games.

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Scott Foster and the Minnesota Timberwolves – A brief history

This wasn’t Foster’s first run-in with Minnesota. The 58-year-old referee has been involved in several high-profile controversies in Timberwolves games, with his crews often drawing criticism for inconsistency and perceived overreach.

The tension dates back to 2024, when Foster officiated a playoff matchup between the Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks. His crew’s lengthy reviews and technical foul decisions drew backlash from Minnesota fans and analysts. Many accused Foster of inserting himself into the spotlight, fueling skepticism when he was later assigned to additional Wolves games.

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Foster was involved in the infamous Rudy Gobert incident from March 2024. In a regulation game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gobert made a “money sign” gesture toward Foster in the closing minutes, implying potential betting-related bias. The NBA fined Gobert $100K for the gesture, one of the largest penalties of its kind.

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In another bizarre moment, Foster took a hit to the face during a jump ball in a Timberwolves–Oklahoma City Thunder game last May, leaving him with a bloody nose. While unfortunate, many Minnesota fans saw irony in the incident, given the history between Foster and the team.

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Foster’s past association with disgraced former referee Tim Donaghy has also drawn scrutiny. Reports from that period indicated Donaghy contacted Foster more frequently than any other official while betting on NBA games. However, the league has never formally accused Foster of wrongdoing.