Anthony Edwards’ Teammate Makes NBA History as Timberwolves Sign All-Defensive Talent Until 2030

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a championship aim after restructuring the team around franchise star Anthony Edwards. LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga’s addition signifies that goal. To strengthen the team further, another core veteran player has signed an extension, creating history in the process.

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“Minnesota Timberwolves All-Defense forward Jaden McDaniels has agreed to a one-year, $40 million extension that will keep him under contract through the 2029-30 season, agents Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tell ESPN,” Shams Charania reported the news on X.

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The 26-year-old now has four years and $124 million remaining on his Wolves contract, providing guaranteed money while preserving flexibility. The structure enables the Timberwolves star to negotiate a new extension as early as 2028 at up to 140% of the $40M salary or reach unrestricted free agency in 2030 after hitting 10 years of NBA service.

“Jaden McDaniels becomes the first player in NBA history to secure an extension with three fully guaranteed seasons remaining on a non-max contract,” insider Michael Scotto reported on X.

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His five-year $136 million contract, signed in 2023, still has three seasons remaining worth approximately $84 million. Still, McDaniels’ recent performances suggest his value could continue climbing.

He could have signed a two-year extension worth up to $87 million before October 19. That would translate to an annual salary of $43.5 million. So, McDaniels took $3.5 million less, yet it remains a substantial figure for a player who has yet to make an All-Star team.

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An All-Star appearance and a Most Improved Player campaign could be realistic targets if that offensive growth continues. The 26-year-old isn’t hiding his ambitions, either. “Yeah, I want to be an All-Star,” McDaniels said earlier in training camp. “And who doesn’t want to be an All-Star? I put the work in. I feel like I can make it happen.”

The distinction highlights how much McDaniels’ value has grown in Minnesota. The 6-foot-9 forward has developed from a defensive specialist into a legitimate two-way threat. Now, with expectations rising around his offensive game, he could be in line for an even bigger role alongside franchise star Anthony Edwards.

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Edwards has already made it clear that he sees another level in McDaniels’ game. Even new teammate LaMelo Ball spoke about McDaniels and praised his versatility and potential.

“I love Jaden, I mean 6’10, move, run, play defense, cut back, shoot the three, I mean really anything you need. Damn near a 2K player, it’s crazy,” Ball said.

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The 26-year-old also showed encouraging signs during the preseason, averaging 14.8 points in 20.7 minutes across four appearances. He shot 60.6% from the field on eight attempts per game and connected on 71.4% of his three-pointers while attempting 3.5 per contest.

For McDaniels, however, the progress extends beyond his shooting. He believes maturity and accountability will be crucial as Minnesota prepares for another run at the championship.

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“Just being more mature,” said McDaniels when asked about where he’s seen growth in himself. “Trying to help the young guys, but then also you don’t see as many older vets on our team. So just like me, (Anthony Edwards), Melo, really all of us just holding each other accountable, basically not needing those vets but turning into vets ourselves, and just committed to win and knowing what we need to do throughout the season. Through tough times, through good times, and just know how to treat it.”

That leadership could prove especially important after McDaniels enjoyed a career-best season. With Edwards missing 21 regular-season games last year, the forward took on greater responsibilities and recorded career highs in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. His contributions helped Minnesota secure the No. 6 seed in a competitive Western Conference.

Ant now expects even more from his teammate offensively.

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“Just him being more involved in the offense. I think Jaden is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, if not the best… Just him getting more touches in ball screen actions, being more involved, I think he’s gonna average 20, 25 points easy because he just knows how to play the game.”

Clearly there is a lot of faith in the locker room around Jaden McDaniels. The Timberwolves front office saw that and wanted to show appreciation. And the new deal just did that.