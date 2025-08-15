Anthony Edwards Teases Surprise Move as Alex Rodriguez & Timberwolves Front Office Eye 4 Stars

From Minneapolis to the streets of Atlanta, there are kids all over the country who want to be like Anthony Edwards. And who could blame them? Anyone would aspire to be like the Minnesota Timberwolves guard after witnessing his electrifying dunks and stunning plays. This ever-increasing popularity is the reason why Edwards’ influence today isn’t limited to the court. Recently, the 23-year-old stunned everyone with a surprise move off of it.

ANT has been silently building a business empire under his parent company, AE Five Enterprises. This includes the community initiative ‘Don’t Follow The Wave’, which targets underserved youth in the community. While we’re used to seeing the trash-talking menace Edwards is on the court, this initiative sheds light on a rather unseen side of the Timberwolves’ superstar

That’s a reason why when he posted a story related to DFTW, his followers were left stunned. Edwards re-posted two posts on his Instagram account, revealing the latest of his initiatives. The first story featured some of the athletes linked with DFTW at an event, it was the second one that caught everyone’s attention. Anthony Edwards’ second story featured a short clip of the Paramount logo, indicating that the guard has partnered up with the streaming service brand.

This isn’t just another collaboration for Anthony Edwards and ‘Don’t Follow The Wave’, it’s a statement of how far he and his business manager Justin Holland have come. The duo started DFTW with a mission to educate student-athletes on sports business career options, which would allow them to maximize their potential. The recent workshop they conducted, partnering up with Paramount, is a huge step for Edwards toward building his legacy, and he is obviously delighted about it.

More so because it seems like the 23-year-old superstar is following in the footsteps of future Hall of Famers. Both Kevin Durant and LeBron James have invested similarly in diverse brands and non-profit organizations, creating their own legacy. So, it’s great to see Edwards pave his own path both on and off the court as well. And just Anthony Edwards is making progress off the court, his team owners are looking to make progress on the court. Minnesota seem to have identified four stars to fill the final roster spot.

Four stars round of the Timberwolves’ wishlist

We all know that the Minnesota Timberwolves front office are intent on bringing in a guard who could facilitate and get Anthony Edwards off the ball. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported that Alex Rodriguez and Co. are considering a quartet of players to fill their last spot on the roster. The players in question? Malcolm Brogdon, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet, and Bones Hyland.

While all of the mentioned names could give Chris Finch a good option behind the likes of Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham, Hyland appears to be the frontrunner. Why? It’s got to do with the fact that the Timberwolves signed him to a two-way deal in February. Although his impact with the main team was limited, the six-foot-two guard impressed in the G League, suiting up for the Iowa Wolves. His highlights were dominated by a monstrous 39-point game in just his second appearance with the team.

However, while a reunion with Hyland seems to be the most likely outcome, Brogdon would be a really good high-profile addition. The 32-year-old veteran has made his reputation for being a dependable player within the roster. His strong career averages are a testament to his abilities; Brogdon has managed to roughly average 15 points along with five rebounds and four assists over the nine seasons he’s played in the league. But he would only be interested if the Wolves offer him a rotation role, unlike Hyland.

That sets up an interesting few weeks ahead for the Timberwolves.