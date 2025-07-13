Anthony Edwards Thrown Into NBA’s Major Debate After Private Admission to Owner Surfaces

Few players at Anthony Edwards’ age can genuinely say they’re operating at his level. In just five seasons, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard has cemented himself as one of the NBA’s most electrifying young stars, despite his unwillingness to be the “face of the league”. More importantly, he’s been the driving force behind the Wolves’ transformation from fringe playoff hopefuls to legitimate contenders in the West. Back-to-back Conference Finals appearances, even in defeat, prove the leap is real. And if this is only the beginning, the rest of the league should probably start paying closer attention.

We all know that Anthony Edwards has accomplished a lot and that he’s on the right trajectory to be a great player. However, becoming a great player is not Ant’s motivation; he wants to become the greatest. Don’t take our word for it, Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez revealed this on ESPN’s NBA Today.

The former Yankee spoke about a conversation he had with Edwards a couple of years ago and how motivated the 23-year-old guard is to leave his mark on the league. “I remember sitting at a Miami Heat game a couple of years ago for the playoffs, and all Anthony Edwards talked about and he sat right next to me for two games how much he wanted to be in the Western Conference Finals, go to the finals, and win a title,” Rodriguez said. Great players do not wait for the right time to come. They aim, chalk out their target, and play for that goal. But has Ant upgraded his goals? Seems so as Rodriguez continued.

The former MLB legend Alex continued, “And when I talked to him today, I mean, he’s going to the gym two or three times a day, running stairs the other day at Twinsfield, and he is 100% committed to being a great basketball player, not a social media star, but one of the great basketball players of all time.” A-Rod seems to be highly impressed by the amount of time and effort Anthony Edwards has put into improving, and no doubt Ant is the type of player you’d want to build your team around if you’re the owner of the franchise.

via Imago Jan 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after scoring while being fouled against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, Rodriguez revealing this private conversation between him and Edwards might’ve brought the Minnesota star back in the face of the league debate. Many would now question, if Anthony Edwards truly wants to be the greatest player, why doesn’t he steer away from that debate? We all know that Edwards did not want that title because he just wanted to hoop, which is fair game. However, with Minnesota’s co-owner exposing that he wants to be the greatest player, surely a lot of people will question Edwards’ statement.

Nonetheless, if you know Ant, you know that even if that does happen, it won’t bother him. As a matter of fact, he was once again spotted being as blunt as ever with a young Denver Nuggets fan.

Anthony Edwards roasts a young Nuggets fan during the Summer League

The 2025 NBA Summer League is well underway, drawing the attention of thousands of NBA fans and stars alike. Similar to several NBA players, Anthony Edwards also showed up courtside to support his Minnesota Timberwolves during their matchup against the Denver Nuggets. While the Wolves took care of business against the Nuggets on the court with a 94-83 win, Anthony Edwards was giving heat to Denver fans off the court.

During the game, a young fan came over to Edwards asking for an autograph, nothing wrong with that, right? Well, it would’ve been all good, only if the young man wasn’t repping a Denver Nuggets point guard, Jamal Murray’s jersey. Although Ant had seen it, people from the stands yelled, “He’s a Nuggets fan!!” So, did he not give the young fan an autograph? Nope. Edwards, being himself, signed the kid’s cap, but not without a subtle jab at the Nuggets.

Edwards responded with, “It’s all good, I be busting their a–.” This had everyone in the crowd in stitches, and the clip soon took off on social media. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves’ official X account tweeted the clip with the caption, “@nuggets, are you seeing this?” Even Ant’s team did not let this opportunity to make fun of the Nuggets slide away. Overall, it was great to see some lighthearted banter between the two teams, as Edwards and the Wolves gear up for another huge campaign.