Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Suffer Their Worst Playoff Loss as Victor Wembanyama & Co. Break 43-Year-Old Spurs Record

The San Antonio Spurs didn’t just bounce back in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals; they rewrote the history books at the expense of a uncharacteristically undisciplined Minnesota Timberwolves squad. Following a narrow, gritty loss in the series opener that warranted Gregg Popovich’s intervention, the Spurs unleashed a carnage of two-way dominance on Thursday night, coasting to a 133-95 victory. The blowout presented a double-edged sword for the Wolves, who probably didn’t plan to suffer an undesirable franchise record with tonight’s laidback approach. For the Spurs on the other hand, they’re right back in Pop’s era of record-breakers.

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The 38-point gap in tonight’s final score handed Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves the largest postseason loss in franchise history, eclipsing their previous record of 30 points. For San Antonio, the win was a storied franchise’s vintage explosion of offense, marking the team’s highest scoring output in a playoff game since a 40-point blowout of the Denver Nuggets in 1983.

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At the center of the historic storm was Victor Wembanyama, who continues to make the impossible look routine with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 blocks tonight. With a dominant interior performance, Wemby became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 100+ points and 30+ blocks in the playoffs. His presence anchored a defense that completely suffocated the Timberwolves from the opening tip.

Unlike Game 1, where the Spurs struggled with offensive struggles and indecision, Game 2 featured cleaner actions, elite ball movement, and a level of composure that belied the roster’s youth. The Spurs flipped the script on Minnesota’s physicality, forcing 22 turnovers and holding the Wolves to a staggering 35 points at halftime, which also marks another unwanted record of their lowest scoring half of the entire season, regular or postseason.

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Spurs Game 2 readjustments puts pressure on Anthony Edwards

The drastic shift in momentum can be traced back to the Spurs’ reset in the practice facility immediately after Game 1. The surprise presence of Gregg Popovich in the film room alongside current head coach Mitch Johnson clearly instilled a sense of championship urgency that was missing in the opener.

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The Wolves entered the game lacking the exact same urgency, evident from the laid-back veteran demeanor. Maybe they felt cushioned by their road split while the Spurs played with the desperation of a team that refused to go down 0-2.

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The disparity was evident from the jump; Minnesota turned the ball over on their first three possessions, setting the tone for a night where they simply could not find the basket. The Wolves’ offensive struggles were historic. They finished the first half shooting a dismal 14-of-47 from the field and a cold 2-of-15 from beyond the arc.

Evidence of Spurs’ adjustment in Game 2 was reflected in the young upstart, Stephon Castle. After battling foul trouble in Game 1, Castle remained composed while maintaining his trademark aggression. “We saw a lot of self-inflicted mistakes,” Castle noted regarding the Game 1 loss. “They were small at the time, but for the big goal, hurt us a lot more than it did in the moment. We are trying to fix little things.”

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Those “little things” were fixed as Castle showed remarkable composure in Game 2 for someone who is in his first postseason against real playoff contenders (because lets face it, Portland didn’t give the Spurs much playoff stripes). His new mindset translated into a defensive trap that left Anthony Edwards, who is currently playing through a lingering injury and minutes restriction, without his usual explosive first step.

While Castle had 21 points with four rebounds and assists each, Ant was slower at 12 points tonight. Even De’Aaron Fox redeemed himself with a 16-point showing.

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By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the game had devolved into a pure garbage-time affair with the Spurs leading 104-66. Minnesota coach Chris Finch, widely regarded as the top tactical mind in these playoffs, benched his starters to preserve them for the trip home, effectively throwing in the towel for Game 2.

The Timberwolves now face a daunting task as the series shifts to Minneapolis. While the Spurs have successfully addressed their execution issues, the pressure remains on the young squad to prove they can win in a hostile road environment against a veteran Wolves team that features battle-tested leaders and a championship-caliber coaching staff.

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To spark a comeback in Game 3, Minnesota will likely re-establish their interior physicality. The Spurs should expect a much more disciplined Timberwolves offense that prioritizes ball security and seeks to pull Wembanyama away from the rim. However, after breaking a 43-year-old franchise record, San Antonio has proven that their ‘rebuilding around Wemby’ phase has officially graduated into a championship-standard pursuit.