“Apology Can Be as Loud”: Stephen Curry Slams Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young for Badmouthing Ayesha Over Intimate Scene

Stephen Curry has spoken out against the criticism directed at his wife, Ayesha Curry, following the release of her new romantic comedy, Second Chance Holiday. The Golden State Warriors superstar addressed former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young, along with former NFL player Emmanuel Acho and others, for making comments about her acting career and an intimate scene in the film.

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The controversy gained traction after a clip featuring Ayesha sharing an on-screen kiss with co-star Matthew Daddario circulated on social media. The scene drew criticism from people questioning her decision to participate in a romantic storyline while married to Stephen. The discussion escalated when Arenas and Young discussed Ayesha on their podcast, We Said What We Said. Arenas described her as the “only blemish” in Stephen’s family and questioned why she did not behave like the wives of other NBA superstars.

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Stephen addressed the criticism, saying it was “something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do.”

He then made his position clear with a pointed message: “Anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, kindly suggest that you just give the happy hands, the congratulations, and maybe the apology can be as loud as when y’all leading y’all shows with this topic.”

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The Warriors star explained that outside criticism usually does not bother him or Ayesha. However, this situation was different because he felt people were attempting to diminish his wife’s accomplishments while using their platforms to discuss her personal life.

His response also touched on what he viewed as a lack of understanding about acting. Ayesha’s role in Second Chance Holiday involves portraying a fictional character, and the romantic scene with Daddario is part of the movie’s storyline. The distinction between an actor’s performance and their real-life relationship became central to Stephen’s response.

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Stephen also chose to acknowledge the attention the controversy had brought to the project. “So appreciate the free pub. Thank you for giving a nice shoutout to Second Chance Holiday, which y’all can find on Roku, starring Ayesha Curry,” he added.

His response was not simply about defending one scene in a movie. By calling out the commentators and questioning their views on women, Stephen challenged the expectations being placed on Ayesha because of her marriage to one of the NBA’s biggest stars. He also made it clear that her professional achievements deserve recognition rather than judgment based on her personal relationships or on-screen performances.