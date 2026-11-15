Appreciations Pour In From Lakers Fans After JJ Redick’s Latest Decision With Luka Doncic & Co

The Los Angeles Lakers have stormed out of the gate to an 11-2 start in the 2026-27 NBA season, sitting comfortably atop the Western Conference. Yet while most coaches would ride the wave of an early-season surge, Lakers head coach JJ Redick has refused to let success breed complacency.

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Amid the Lakers’ blistering start, Redick chose to conduct an audit of the team’s performance during a rare three-day break. He wanted to assess what had made the Lakers successful on both ends of the floor while identifying areas that still needed improvement.

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“Our analytics guys put together a 21-page presentation that we went over this morning. We filtered through our offensive stuff based on our identities of who we want to be offensively,” Redick said to reporters in a video shared on Instagram.

“Then we went through our defense, and our three identities: Organized, physical, and relentless. We went through stats based on those things. It’s a very clean thing.”

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This move gained appreciation from fans, who were happy that Redick wasn’t allowing the team’s early success to distract him from the work still needed.

One user, jcmartin32, wrote, “Dude is gonna be an all-time great coach eventually.”

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They believe that Redick’s approach is one that could eventually lead to greatness. Including the Lakers’ 11-2 start, Redick has had a 114-63 record so far. This is incredibly encouraging for a first-time head coach.

Another fan, dantelavanchy.pd, appreciated the coach’s reliance on analytics, writing, “ANALYTICS!!!! I love it! Numbers don’t lie 🔥🙌”.

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And the numbers certainly give Redick plenty of reasons to be encouraged. According to Basketball Reference’s team statistics, the Lakers entered this stretch with a league-best 122.7 offensive rating. Their defensive rating stood at 114.7, ranking 17th in the NBA.

The offensive numbers highlight just how effective the team has been at creating and converting scoring opportunities, while the defensive ranking also shows why Redick isn’t satisfied with the overall picture.

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The Lakers’ results have also given supporters plenty of reasons to dream big. They defeated the Detroit Pistons 121-116 on the road, followed by a 124-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks. Earlier in the season, they also beat the Warriors, who have started the season hot as well.

That confidence was reflected, as braydon-blanton wrote, “Yep we officially winning it all just cancel the season and hand the lakers the trophy and give Luka MVP.”

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This comment captures the excitement surrounding the Lakers’ start, particularly with Luka Doncic leading the charge. However, despite the impressive start, it may be a little early to declare them championship favorites.

Another supporter, champagnem4, was particularly impressed by Redick’s commitment to his coaching philosophy.

“This mf is a maniac. Will definitely win a chip,” the fan wrote.

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There is some history behind that assessment. Redick has developed a reputation for being demanding and meticulous about execution. During the 2025-26 season, he publicly criticized the Lakers after a poor stretch, insisting that the team wasn’t paying attention to the details.

His intensity has also been visible on the sidelines, where he has had heated exchanges with Doncic and other players. While those moments have occasionally attracted attention, Redick has maintained that his competitive approach comes from wanting his players to meet the standards he sets for them.

That attention to detail is also what another Lakers fan believes the franchise has been missing.

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It made himjones602 compare Redick to one of the most influential coaches in Lakers history, writing, “Finally we have a coach to enstill that laker menatlity into players y’all watching modern day Pat Riley.”

The comparison to Riley is a significant compliment. The former Lakers coach helped establish a demanding championship culture in Los Angeles during the Showtime era, leading the franchise to four NBA championships. For this supporter, Redick’s insistence on accountability, organization, and physicality is reminiscent of that same mentality.

Redick’s latest decision suggests that he wants the Lakers to build something similar rather than settle for a promising start. The 21-page audit wasn’t simply a celebration of their 11-2 record; it was an opportunity to identify what still needs fixing.

With Doncic and the rest of the roster enjoying an impressive start, the challenge now is to translate that early momentum into sustained success. If Redick can get his team to embrace the standards he is setting, Lakers fans may have plenty more reasons to appreciate his approach.