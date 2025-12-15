Are Anthony Davis, Lauri Markkanen Playing Tonight? Mavericks vs Jazz Latest Injury Report (Dec 15)

Following a win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Dallas Mavericks will hit the road to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz on Monday. But the narrative around the game will be the availability of Anthony Davis and his matchup with Lauri Markkanen, who will be leading the Jazz.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the Mavs are coming to this game on the back of a win over the Nets, the Jazz are also approaching on the back of a 130-126 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams are in a similar situation this season, while Dallas is 10th with a 10-16 record, Utah is slightly below in 12th with a worse 9-15 record. So, it promises to be an enticing contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg playing tonight? Latest injury report on Mavericks

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for Monday’s trip to Utah. The Dallas Mavericks‘ big man has been suffering from incessant injury problems, and as per several reports, the Mavs front office is already thinking about a trade for AD. However, given his constant injuries and inconsistent presence on the court, it would be a tough task to secure a deal from another team.

Davis is suffering from the same left calf contusion that he sustained way back in October. He has missed 15 games this season due to injury, and things are getting out of hand. However, Davis played a significant role in the last game against the Nets and recorded a fantastic 24-point double-double.

Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg has been firing on all cylinders and will be available for the game against the Jazz. The former Duke star has adapted to life in the NBA with aplomb. The rookie is having a fantastic season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting at 48.2% from the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Anthony Davis is not the only concern for the Dallas Mavericks, as they have a big injury list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Daniel Gafford is also questionable for Monday’s game due to his right ankle injury management. Whereas D’Angelo Russell (illness), Dereck Lively II (foot injury management), Dante Exum (knee surgery), and Kyrie Irving (knee surgery) are all out of contention for this Utah game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George playing tonight? Latest injury report on Jazz

The Jazz slightly improved their record with the win against the Grizzlies, with both Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George dropping great performances in a close 130-126 win. They will look to carry that momentum against the Mavericks and make full use of their home-court advantage on Monday.

Neither Markkanen nor George is listed in the injury report and will be available to help their team build a winning streak.

The forward and the guard complement each other very nicely, and their partnership was on full display against Memphis. Markkanen delivered with 26 points, nine boards, two assists, and three three-pointers made. Meanwhile, George was on a scoring spree as he finished with a game-high 39 points, draining 5-out-of-9 threes while also getting eight assists and six rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Despite the presence of two of their most in-form stars, the Jazz will miss key players on Monday. Walker Kessler is out for the remainder of the season after he underwent left shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile, Georges Niang (foot injury) and center Jusuf Nurkic (rest) are also unavailable for this game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Davis vs. Jazz, Lauri Markkanen vs. Mavericks: How they’ve performed in past matchups

If Anthony Davis doesn’t suit up for Dallas in this game, then it will be a massive miss for the team. The big man enjoys playing against Utah, and his stats scream that fact. AD averages 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game against the Jazz throughout his career.

Imago Oct 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) moves to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen’s availability is simultaneously a big boost for the hosts as the Finnish forward boasts a good record against the Mavericks. He has put up 21.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game against Dallas across 16 games in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz match preview and what to expect?

The Mavericks and the Jazz have similar records this season, and that makes the game extremely important and exciting. A win here for Utah could help them close the gap with Dallas, whereas the Mavericks will look to secure an on-the-road win to push up ahead in the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the start of 2024, the two teams have met six times, with the Mavericks enjoying a solid 6-4 record over the Jazz. Overall, we can expect a high-scoring game with Cooper Flagg doing the heavy lifting for the Mavericks if Davis misses out.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineup

Based on current injury reports, here’s how both teams could start on Monday.

Dallas Mavericks Utah Jazz Cooper Flagg Lauri Markkanen PJ Washington Svi Mykhailiuk Anthony Davis* Kevin Love Naji Marshall Keyonte George Ryan Nembhard Ace Bailey

Anthony Davis’ availability will be decided right before tipoff, whereas Kevin Love could deputise for Nurkic in the starting lineup for the Jazz on Monday, as the latter is reportedly getting rested for this game. Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, so who will come out on top?