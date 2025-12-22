Are Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Latest Mavericks vs Pelicans Injury Report (Dec 22)

The New Orleans Pelicans have found a new lease of life in recent times, with four consecutive wins heading into Monday’s game when they will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The result of this game could very well depend on the availability of star players, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson.

Despite their recent resurgence of four consecutive wins, the Pelicans are still languishing in the 15th position in the Western Conference. But they have closed the gap between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency as they have won three out of their last six games. They are 11th in the West with an 11-18 record.

Are Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg playing tonight? Latest injury report on Mavericks

Anthony Davis has been struggling with several injuries, most recently a calf strain, but he has returned to the court and even braved through an illness to play the last few games. However, he is completely off the injury list for Monday’s game against the Pelicans.

The big man raked up 24 points and 15 rebounds in the Mavericks’ 114-121 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game. Overall, in his 13 games this season, Davis has averaged 19.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 50% from the field.

While AD is cleared for Monday’s game, there are doubts over Cooper Flagg‘s participation against the Pelicans. The rookie forward is listed as ‘questionable’ for Monday’s game due to a back contusion. The former Duke graduate has been anything but exceptional for the Mavericks, and his absence could be a big miss for the visitors.

In the last 10 games, Flagg had averaged 24.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.8% from the floor. He has been leading the Mavericks in Anthony Davis’ absence, and there will be more clarity about his availability closer to tipoff.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

There’s a lot of uncertainty around the Dallas Mavericks ahead of Monday’s away trip to New Orleans. Apart from Cooper Flagg, Klay Thompson, and Max Christie are also questionable for the game with a knee issue and illness, respectively. Meanwhile, center Derek Lively II, Kyrie Irving, and Dante Exum are sidelined for this game.

Lively just underwent foot surgery, while Kyrie Irving is out indefinitely with a knee injury, and lastly, Exum is also scheduled for a season-ending knee surgery.

Are Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy playing tonight? Latest injury report on Pelicans

Zion Williamson has also been extremely unlucky with injuries throughout his NBA career. He recently missed five games due to a right hip adductor injury, but has now returned to the court in the last three games, albeit in a bench role. He has made every minute on the court count, guiding the Pelicans to crucial wins.

Williamson is available for Monday’s game against the Mavericks at home. He is coming off a 29-point performance off the bench in 23 minutes against the Indiana Pacers in a fantastic 109-128. With more minutes under his belt, Williamson is expected to start more games in the future, but for now, he will look to impact games off the bench.

Overall, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 51.1% from the floor.

His partner in crime, Trey Murphy, is also available for the home game against the Mavericks. He has been the most consistent player for the Pelicans this season. The forward has averaged 21.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting almost 50% form the field.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans finally have a healthy roster with only Herbert Jones listed as questionable for Monday’s game due to a migraine issue. But there’s positivity that the guard will pull through. Other than that, Dejounte Murray is the only long-term absentee, who is out with an Achilles injury and could be back right after the New Year.

Anthony Davis vs Pelicans, Zion Williamson vs Mavericks: How they’ve performed in past matchups

Anthony Davis could be crucial for the Mavericks mainly because of his defensive prowess, leadership, and also his fondness for turning up against his former team. He has played 15 games against the Pelicans, averaging 26.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Interestingly, this will be the first time he will play against New Orleans as a Mavericks player.

Imago Jan 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson warms up with a smile before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Zion Williamson’s presence for the Pelicans is more or less similar to that of AD. Even though he may come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction, he could have a strong impact on the game. The 25-year-old has played nine games against the Dallas Mavericks, putting up 26.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans match preview and what to expect?

This is going to be the third matchup between the two teams in the Western Conference. Both teams have won one each, and there’s hardly anything to separate the two teams, especially with the Pelicans’ recent resurgence.

In the last five meetings between the Pelicans and the Mavericks, the latter have a slight upper hand with a 3-2 record. However, if Cooper Flagg misses out of this game by any chance, the Mavericks could start on the backfoot given the Pelicans have found this rhythm and are also at home.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineups

Based on current injury reports, here’s how both teams could start on Monday.

Dallas Mavericks New Orleans Pelicans Cooper Flagg* Trey Murphy III PJ Washington Saddiq Bey Anthony Davis Derik Queen Naji Marshall Jeremiah Fears Ryan Nembhard Herbert Jones

Zion Williamson may start off the bench, with Trey Murphy leading the Pelicans’ starting lineup. Meanwhile, a lot will depend on Anthony Davis’ form heading into this game. Which team will end up on top? Comment down below.