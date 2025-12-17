Are Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant Playing Tonight? Latest Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Injury Report (Dec 17)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a heavyweight Western Conference matchup. Both teams have had polar opposite seasons so far. On one hand, the Timberwolves are 17-9 for the season, aiming for yet another deep playoff run. On the other hand, the Grizzlies are 12-14 for the season and haven’t looked like true playoff contenders at all lately.

However, the one thing that both these teams do have in common is injury troubles. Both the franchises have missed their superstars on a significant number of occasions. While Anthony Edwards has spent some serious time on the bench for Minnesota, Ja Morant has acted as a cheerleader for Memphis. Speaking of which, will these two guards suit up tonight?

Are Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Anthony Edwards for the past two games, as the shooting guard has been dealing with a foot issue. However, the good news is that despite missing their franchise cornerstone, the team has maintained its momentum, winning both of those games. However, they might not have to do that tonight.

Ant-Man has been upgraded to questionable ahead of tonight’s game. So, there’s a good chance that he might return to action. Obviously, that would be a huge boost for the Wolves, as the 24-year-old has been terrific this season. Although Anthony Edwards has missed a few games here and there, when on the court, he’s been his team’s best player by a mile.

Imago Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) tries to drive past New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

In the 20 games he’s played this season, Edwards has averaged 28.7 points along with 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. So, having him back tonight could prove to be the difference for the Timberwolves. However, even if Ant returns, he won’t have his usual backcourt partner alongside him tonight. It is because veteran point guard Mike Conley has been ruled out of tonight’s game.

The 38-year-old is dealing with a right Achilles tendinopathy that will keep him on the sidelines for tonight’s game. While this isn’t great news, it’s something that the Timberwolves can bear with, especially with Donte DiVincenzo doing a good job at the point guard position. However, does Minnesota have any other injuries on its roster?

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Well, the good news is that apart from Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley, the Timberwolves don’t have any other injuries and are slowly working towards full fitness. But what about their opponents?

Are Ja Morant, Zach Edey playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Grizzlies

Although the Timberwolves could miss a couple of starters, in terms of numbers, the Memphis Grizzlies have been hard hit with injuries. As for Ja Morant, the good news is that the star point guard, who has been dealing with an ankle issue, has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game. So far, Morant has only played in 14 games, as injuries have stopped him from suiting up regularly.

However, even when he has been on the floor, the 26-year-old has struggled a fair bit. In fact, almost every aspect of his game has taken a dip this season. During the campaign, Morant has been averaging 17.7 points on 35.7 percent shooting from the field and just 19.4 percent shooting from the three-point line. Nonetheless, he’d be hoping to change that if he enters the court tonight.

Imago Nov 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Memphis second-year center Zach Edey, who was supposed to have his breakout year this season, has been dealing with an ankle injury as well. And he’ll miss tonight’s game because of the same with his re-evaluation schedule in about four weeks from now. However, the Grizzlies’ injury struggles don’t end with Edey.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Apart from these two stars, forward Brandon Clarke and Cam Spencer are also on the team’s injury report. While Clarke is questionable for this game because of a knee injury, Spencer will be tending to some personal issues. Joining them will be John Konchar, who recently underwent left thumb surgery and will be re-evaluated in about three weeks or so.

However, the Grizzlies’ injury troubles don’t even end with Konchar, as Javon Small and Ty Jerome are ruled out for tonight’s game as well. Small is dealing with a toe injury, and Jerome is suffering from a calf injury that’ll keep him out for a while. Lastly, Scotty Pippen Jr. will also miss tonight’s game because of a toe injury, as his return still seems far away.

Anthony Edwards vs Grizzlies, Ja Morant vs Timberwolves: How they’ve performed in past matchups

Although Anthony Edwards remains questionable for this game, if he does play, we can expect the Ant-Man to perform pretty well tonight. That’s because he’s got a solid record against his opponents tonight. So far in his career, which is still in its early days, Edwards has faced the Grizzlies 18 times, averaging 23.7 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

While those numbers are below his season average, they are still pretty good. On the other hand, Ja Morant also performs particularly well against the Timberwolves. In the 15 games he’s played against the franchise, Morant has averaged 23.8 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.4 rebounds. So, if he does play, there’s a good chance we might see the old Ja in action, something we haven’t seen this season.

The Timberwolves vs the Grizzlies match preview and what to expect?

Well, straight off the bat, Minnesota is the favorite for this one. After all, they are entering this game coming off back-to-back wins, that too, without Anthony Edwards. So, if he returns tonight there chances increase even more so. Not to mention that the Grizzlies are struggling this season and have a lot of injuries on their roster. So, this should be an easy win for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves vs the Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Here’s how the Timberwolves could start if Anthony Edwards plays:

Position Player PG Donte DiVincenzo SG Anthony Edwards (probable) SF Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert

Here’s how the Grizzlies could start if Ja Morant is back in the mix:

Position Player PG Ja Morant (probable) SG Cedric Coward SF Jaylen Wells PF Santi Aldama C Jaren Jackson Jr.

So, the stage is set for an interesting matchup between Minnesota and Memphis. Now, who will come out on top? Only time will tell.