Are Mavs Trading Kyrie Irving to Rockets? Fact-Checking Viral Claim

Amid a terrible 11-17 start to the season that sees the Dallas Mavericks’ playoff aspirations dim right before their eyes, many believe their front office might be looking to shake things up. The Mavs have already made several changes to their front office, including parting ways with their GM, Nico Harrison. Now, a few believe they are eyeing a change on the court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

To be more specific, news has emerged that Dallas is all set to trade their superstar point guard, Kyrie Irving, to the Houston Rockets. Last season, the franchise made the headlines through the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. So, could it be their other star guard’s turn this time around? Let’s check whether this news is true or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have the Mavericks agreed to a deal with the Rockets for Kyrie Irving?

Although Kyrie Irving has been sidelined with an ACL injury since the start of the 2025-26 campaign, that hasn’t stopped the nine-time All-Star from making the headlines. It all started after a basketball page called the Basketball Legacy posted a picture featuring Irving in a Houston Rockets shirt with an interesting caption attached to it.

“BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Kyrie Irving to the Houston Rockets for Reed Sheppard, Clint Capela, Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason, and one first-round pick, per ESPN. 🏀🔥,” the caption read.

Imago Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to the account, the Mavs had agreed to a blockbuster deal in exchange for Kyrie Irving, including the likes of youngster Reed Sheppard and more. In fact, they even stated that the source of this news was none other than ESPN insider Shams Charania.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the page that posted this news was a parody account. This means that the news was fake and did not have anything to do with either ESPN or Shams Charania, as a matter of fact. Thus far, there have been no reports of Dallas being willing to trade for Irving. On the contrary, the franchise is eagerly waiting for its point guard’s return. So, when is he making his comeback?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What’s the latest update on Kyrie Irving’s injury? When will he return?

The Dallas Mavericks have been struggling this season, especially at the point guard position due to a lack of depth. Even though the storied franchise brought in D’Angelo Russell over the summer as a replacement for Kyrie Irving, he hasn’t been able to do his job. So, the team is eagerly waiting for the veteran guard to return, but things are not looking too great for the Mavericks.

Earlier, the 33-year-old was expected to return at some time early in 2026. However, with that date approaching soon, when asked about Kyrie Irving’s return, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd gave a disappointing answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no schedule still,” Kidd told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s still doing the things he’s supposed to… His spirits are in a good place. He’s rehabbing… That’s the only update I can really give you, he’s in a good place, and he’s doing everything he’s supposed to.”

Imago Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is helped off the court by forward Naji Marshall (13) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Dallas is in dire need of their superstar guard, Kidd suggested that it won’t be a while before he takes the court. Nonetheless, the good news is that he did confirm that Irving is on the right trajectory and is making great progress in his rehab, which is a very good sign. More so because of his trouble with injuries throughout his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Irving was having a great time averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists until he suffered the injury against Sacramento. His injury has played a huge role in the Mavericks’ poor form since last season. Nonetheless, given that Dallas doesn’t have many assets at their disposal, there’s not much it can do but sit back until Kyrie Irving makes a full recovery.

Nonetheless, while they might not have any plans to trade Kyrie Irving, that doesn’t mean the team is not looking at a major shake-up. It just won’t include the Star Guard.

Instead, Anthony Davis is at the center of it. That’s because the Brow hasn’t been able to deliver what was expected of him, being the highlight of the package that Dallas received for Doncic. So, that should be something to keep an eye on.