Are Nuggets Signing DeMarcus Cousins? Fact Checking the Viral News

The Denver Nuggets just can’t catch a break. After losing three of their starters earlier this season, the team has lost most of its center depth with both Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas being sidelined in back-to-back games. Now, an old name is being connected to them: DeMarcus Cousins.

According to a post from Box Score PH, the Nuggets are reportedly signing former Nuggets center Cousins to a one-year deal to shore up their big man depth and provide a familiar face for the fans. This would be a great depth move for the team, but there’s just one problem: this post is false.

Though the post claims that the news is “per league sources,” no other credible writer, reporter, or insider has corroborated this news. For a former All-Star signing to a contending team having supposedly already agreed to a deal, that silence alone is enough to shut the story down.

It also becomes clear that this post is false when one takes a look at their account, which features multiple satire posts, including a fake quote from Nuggets guard Jamal Murray on their team’s recent injury woes.

Cousins officially retired from the NBA in February 2024, having last played in the league for the Nuggets in 2022, filling in as Jokic’s backup for about 14 minutes a game, logging 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. After the NBA, he played abroad, including Puerto Rico, Mongolia, and Taiwan. He makes some appearances as a basketball analyst for FanDuel Sports Network, and has not played professionally since June 2025.

Why a DeMarcus Cousins Reunion Never Made Sense for the Denver Nuggets

Even with the Denver Nuggets scrambling for frontcourt minutes, a DeMarcus Cousins reunion was never a realistic solution. Any emergency addition would need to meet NBA conditioning, reliable defense, and an ability to function within Denver’s offensive environment for heavy minutes. For someone who hasn’t played in the league in almost four years, Cousins simply doesn’t meet those requirements at this stage of his career.

There’s also a logistical reality. Denver does technically have an open roster spot, but given two-way forward Spencer Jones‘ increased role in recent games, he’s likely to be converted. That would leave the team with no spots, and even if the team were to invite him for a tryout, news of such would spread quickly. The absence of even speculative chatter surrounding this move is telling.

Historically speaking, the Nuggets have avoided reactionary signings. When Jokic or any of his teammates have missed time in the past, even for extended periods, the team has relied on internal options, tweaked rotations, and schematic changes instead of free agency solutions. That approach isn’t likely to change with the current front office headed by Ben Tenzer.

Cousins’ prior time in Denver is exactly why the rumor felt believable, but the signing simply doesn’t make sense. The Nuggets aren’t trying to reinvent themselves, but simply tread water while their superstar recovers. Denver might still make a move, but it won’t be for an already-retired former pro.