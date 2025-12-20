Are Devin Booker, Steph Curry Playing Tonight? Latest Suns vs Warriors Injury Report (Dec 20)

The Golden State Warriors are in a precarious situation with three consecutive defeats. Now it’s their turn to host the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center, after losing against them yesterday in a close 99-98 game. It will be interesting to see how the teams perform in consecutive games against the same opposition. However, the narrative will center on star players like Devin Booker and Steph Curry.

The Warriors have fallen to the ninth spot in the West with an underwhelming 13-15 record. The Dubs have also fallen below the .500 mark, which is an alarming sign for them and coach Steve Kerr. The Sun are not much ahead of them as they are also in only seventh position in the West and broke a two-game winning streak against the Warriors at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks playing tonight? Latest injury report on Suns

Devin Booker has been the main man for the Phoenix Suns for sometime and this season he has been putting up exceptional numbers to stamp that authority. The All-Star guard is available to feature against the Dubs on Saturday, and he is in good rhythm, especially after dropping a 25-point performance last night. Overall, he has been in great form, averaging more than 25 points and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the floor.

Similarly, Dillon Brooks has also been extremely important for the Suns this season. He brings that doggedness in defense couple with his superlative shooting from the three. He is available for the rematch against the Warriors on such a short turnaround time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks hammered the Warriors with a 24-point performance, which included his draining four out of seven attempted threes. However, he did put his team in jeopardy with a late technical foul, but they somehow managed to win. Overall, Brooks has averaged 21.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

While the Suns have two of their biggest stars available for Saturday’s home game, they will be missing the services of Jalen Green. Green is out with a hamstring injury. Apart from him, Isaiah Livers is listed as questionable with a hip issue. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen is also listed as questionable with a knee concern.

Are Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Latest injury report on Warriors

Unlike Booker, Stephen Curry has struggled with a quadriceps injury this season, but ever since he has returned, he has racked up astonishing numbers. He has scored at least 30 points in seven out of his last nine outings, highlighting his dominance on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry dropped a historic 48-point masterclass last Sunday in their defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers, where he dropped 12 three pointers, the most by any player in the NBA this season. He is up and running for Saturday’s rematch and will need another masterful performance to turn the tide in the Warriors’ favor.

Jimmy Butler is also available for Saturday’s home game as he suits up to aid Curry, who is expected to do the heavy lifting. The veteran forward has chipped in with decent performances this season, averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while boasting a 51.8% shooting metric from the floor.

He recorded 31 points against the Suns last night, albeit it came in a defeat, he will hope to put up similar numbers on Saturday again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Fortunately, injuries aren’t a major concern for Warriors coach Steve Kerr as he continues to search for his team’s next win. They have a fairly healthy roster with the only absentees being Al Horford and Seth Curry. While Horford is expected to remain on the sidelines for another week with a back injury, Seth Curry is out with a glute injury and is out of contention for this game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin Booker vs Warriors, Steph Curry vs Suns: How they’ve performed in past matchups

The Warriors are looking forward to Curry playing against the Suns at the Chase Center, mainly because of his superlative record against them. He has played 56 games against Saturday’s opponents, averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the same for the Suns as they look up to Booker to deliver the game-winning performances against the Dubs. The All-Star guard has racked up 23.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds against the Warriors across 32 games in his illustrious NBA career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors match preview and what to expect

The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors have already played twice this season, with both teams grabbing a win each. However, the Suns are fresh off a win at home against the Dubs, and one would expect them to carry that momentum to Saturday’s game in San Francisco.

In the last five meetings between the two teams, it has been extremely close, as the Warriors have a slight upper hand by 3-2 over the Suns. Just like the last game, which the Suns won 99-98, it is expected to be a close affair, with a late execution possibly deciding the outcome of the game.

Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups

Based on current injury reports, here’s how both teams could start on Saturday.

Phoenix Suns Golden State Warriors Dillon Brooks Jimmy Butler Royce O’Neale Draymond Green Mark Williams Quinten Post Collin Gillespie Stephen Curry Devin Booker Moses Moody

The Western Conference showdown is expected to be a nerve-wracking contest as there’s a lot at stake for both teams heading into the game. Who will take the W? Comment down below.