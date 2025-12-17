Are Donovan Mitchell, Coby White Playing Tonight? Final Cavaliers vs Bulls Injury Report (Dec 18)

After suffering a shock 119-111 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets, the Donovan Mitchell-led Cleveland Cavaliers will make a trip to the United Center and take on the Chicago Bulls. Like their opponents, the Windy City also suffered a 114-104 defeat against a struggling New Orleans Pelicans. With both teams eyeing to rekindle their winning form, let’s look at how the injury report pans out for each franchise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Are Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update on Cavaliers

With a 15-12 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers have failed to live up to expectations this season, and a major reason behind this decline has been significant injuries to crucial pieces in the rotation. Especially, point guard Darius Garland, who has missed 11 games because of a persistent left great toe injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he remains fit to play against the Chicago Bulls but will hope to improve on his 15.5 points and 6.5 assists averages in 11 games this season.

Unlike Garland, star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell continues to carry the Cavs with his 30.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds, all while shooting 49.4% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

This burden will be even more for Spida against the Bulls as he will be missing some key members of his squad due to injuries.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Cavaliers injury report

Sam Merrill – Out Injury/Illness – Right Hand; Sprain

Chris Livingstone – Out G League – Two-Way

Evan Mobley – Out Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Nance Jr.- Out Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Strain

Max Struss – Out Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Surgery – Jones Fracture

Luke Travers – Out G League – Two-Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Coby White, Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Update on Bulls

After missing the first eleven games of the season with a strained right calf, Chicago Bulls‘ Coby White is gradually coming back into his own. Since returning from his injury on November 16, White has averaged 21.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game over nine games this season.

With the former North Carolina star rediscovering his groove, his fellow teammate Josh Giddey will breathe a sigh of relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

In White’s absence, Giddey emerged as the Bulls’ leader in points, rebounds, and assists with splits of 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists in 23 games this season.

Now that Giddey and White are back in the playing rotation, the duo will need to deliver a significant performance, as Chicago, like Cleveland, also has a few key injuries ahead of this matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bulls injury report

Ayo Dosunmu – Questionable Injury/Illness – Right Thumb; Sprain

Noa Essengue – Out Injury/Illness – Left Shoulder; Surgery

Trentyn Flowers – Out G League – Two-Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Emanuel Miller – Out G League – Two-Way

Lachlan Olbrich – Out G League – Two-Way

Donovan Mitchell vs Bulls & Coby White vs Cavaliers: How They’ve Performed in Past Matchups

Donovan Mitchell has historically dominated the Chicago Bulls, scoring 32.8 points in their last 10 matchups, including his historic 71-point game. The former Utah Jazz star has had two games with 40 points or more and several with 30 points or more against the Bulls.

Whereas Coby White has also performed well against the Cavaliers recently, averaging 22.1 points in his last seven games against Cleveland. During this span, White had an electrifying 32-point performance in February 2024, followed by a 29-point game in November 2024. However, despite these efforts, the Cavaliers have won five straight games against the Bulls.

Cavaliers vs Bulls Match Preview & What to Expect

With both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls suffering losses, this game becomes even more important to avoid starting another losing slump in what seems like a quite open Eastern Conference.

Especially for the Cavaliers, who began the season with championship aspirations but have since struggled to get the ball rolling, as they sit seventh in the standings.

On the other hand, the Coby White-led Bulls got off to a hot start but have since regressed to the eleventh spot in the East.

With both teams dealing with injuries, the Cavaliers should start as favorites, as they are the 10th-best offense in the league. Especially as the Bulls are placed near the bottom of the league on both ends of the floor.

However, Chicago plays fast, as they are second in the NBA in pace, and they clean the glass at a top-10 level.

Something the Cavs team has struggled to retrieve in transition and finish defensive possessions, despite having the ninth-best-ranked defense in the league.

Hence, this promises to be an entertaining matchup at the United Center.

Cavaliers vs Bulls Predicted Starting Line-Ups

Cavaliers expected starting lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, De’Andre Hunter, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

For Cleveland, the absence of its powerhouse Evan Mobley will leave a big hole in defense. Hence, the likes of Allen and Hunter would be crucial to perform as the vital defenders against Chicago.

Bulls expected starting lineup: Josh Giddey, Coby White, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis, Nikola Vucevic

Looking at Chicago, the Bulls find themselves in a place they have been for some time: sitting eleventh and just outside the final Play-In spot. Hence, to improve this, Coby White and Josh Giddey would need a special effort to take on a world-class team like the Cavaliers.