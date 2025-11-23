Are Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Playing Tonight? Cavaliers vs Clippers Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov.23)

The Cleveland Cavaliers return home after a steady 120-109 NBA Cup win over the Indiana Pacers, but tonight’s matchup brings a different challenge. The Clippers may be 5-11, yet James Harden’s 55-point outing and Kawhi Leonard’s expected return make them far from an easy opponent. The Cavs will need a sharp performance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and much depends on whether Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are ready to set the tone.

Are Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland playing tonight against the Clippers?

Well, yes. Both Donovan Mitchell and his backcourt partner Darius Garland are set to take the floor tonight. This is huge for the Cavaliers, who have been hit with injuries this season. Mitchell has been the focal point of this team, so having him present against the Clippers will certainly ease a lot of pressure off his teammates, given he is Cleveland’s leader in scoring and assisting as well.

The perennial All-Star is currently averaging 30.3 points along with 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. Nonetheless, while Donovan Mitchell will be extremely important, Darius Garland’s presence cannot be undermined as well.

USA Today via Reuters May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with guard Darius Garland (10) after Garland hit a three point basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic in game seven of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the guard has only played 4 games this season, dealing with his big toe issue, he’s still one of the better players for the Cavs whenever available. Despite his small sample size, Garland has an impressive stat line. He’s averaging around 14.8 points per game along with 5.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

While those numbers are still below his All-Star form from last season, it’s reasonable given he’s coming off surgery. With both guards now accounted for, the focus shifts to the broader concerns facing head coach Kenny Atkinson. Cleveland still has key rotation decisions to sort out before tip-off, and managing matchups against a Clippers team gaining momentum will require careful planning.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers injury reports ahead of tonight’s clash

Even though Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are ready to suit up for this game, several of their teammates aren’t. This includes big man Jarrett Allen, point guard Lonzo Ball, and others. Allen is out with a finger issue; meanwhile, Ball won’t play tonight because of his injury management. These are two big blows to the Cavaliers as they gear up for tonight’s game.

Allen has been the team’s go-to big man, and without him, things will get tricky for Cleveland. Moreover, this season, the 27-year-old has been averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball hasn’t had the best of years this season, but he’s also an integral part of this Cleveland setup. But the franchise’s injury troubles don’t end there.

Sam Merrill, Craig Porter Jr., and Max Struss will also be unavailable for selection. While Merrill is sidelined due to a hand injury, Porter Jr. and Struss will not be able to play tonight because of hamstring and foot injuries, respectively.

Imago Image Credits: Imagn

As for the Clippers, they also have their fair share of injury woes despite Kawhi Leonard’s return. L.A. will be without its starting guard, Bradley Beal, who is out for the rest of the season after suffering a hip injury. Guard Jordan Miller and forward Derrick Jones Jr. will also be out for this clash.

While Miller is out with a hamstring injury, Jones Jr. is sidelined with an MCL sprain in his right knee. Lastly, Bogdan Bogdanovic could also miss this game, as the forward is questionable with a hip injury. With all these injuries on both rosters, will there be any changes in the starting lineups?

Cavaliers vs Clippers predicted lineups

With Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland all set to suit up, here’s how the Cleveland Cavaliers could start:

Position Player PG Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell SF De’Andre Hunter PF Evan Mobley C Larry Nance Jr.

And here’s how the LA Clippers could start with Kawhi Leonard expected to return tonight:

Position Player PG James Harden SG Kris Dunn SF Kawhi Leonard PF John Collins C Ivica Zubac

When and where to watch tonight’s game

When Sunday, November 23rd Where Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio Tip-off 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT TV/Stream FanDuel Sports Network – Ohio

The stage is set for this exciting game. Both teams enter this game with polar opposite starts to the season. On one hand, the Cavaliers are 11-6 so far. On the other hand, the Clippers are 5-11 and have struggled significantly due to injuries. So, the Cavaliers should be able to get away with a win tonight. More so, with history being on their side, as they lead the record 79-61. Nonetheless, this should still be an interesting watch with James Harden being in terrific form, as everyone awaits tip-off.