Are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Latest Bucks vs Timberwolves Injury Report (Dec 21)

Following two consecutive defeats, the Bucks are on the road to Minneapolis to seek their next win as they face the Timberwolves on Sunday, December 21. The Minnesota franchise have won three out of their last four games, including a win over the high-flying Oklahoma City Thunder. The Timberwolves may start as favourites, but the tides could turn in no time if Giannis Antetokounmpo is available to feature.

The Bucks have struggled this season, as in the last four games, apart from a great win over the Boston Celtics, they have lost the other three. They are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with an underwhelming 11-17 record. The Timberwolves are in a much better position in the West, sitting sixth with a decent 18-10 record. They are heading to this game following a 112-107 win over the Thunder.

Are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Porter Jr Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report on Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to miss their talisman, Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he is sidelined with a right calf strain. Although the Greek Freak participated in training, the Bucks probably don’t want to risk him by rushing him back to action. He sustained a calf injury on December 3 and has been out ever since. He may return to action close to New Year’s.

Despite the injuries, Giannis has been exceptional whenever he has been healthy. He is the scoring leader for the Bucks by a mile. Overall, in 17 games, he averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

In his absence, Kevin Porter Jr has taken up the onus in the backcourt for the Bucks. The 25-year-old guard is available for the Bucks in Sunday’s away trip. He is averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 assists while shooting 50% from the three-point line.

Kevin Porter Jr finished with 22 points, 13 assists and four rebounds in 40 minutes as the Bucks lost 111-105 against the Toronto Raptors. He will have a crucial role to play in their away game to Minnesota.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks may fail to fill the void left by Giannis Antetokounmpo as he is out of contention for Sunday’s game. Apart from him, Doc Rivers will also miss the services of Taurean Prince, who has undergone neck surgery due to a hernia and his return is currently undecided.

Are Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report on Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has had an injury scare in recent times, as he missed three consecutive games due to a foot injury. However, he is available for Sunday’s home game as he marked his return in the last game in their fantastic win over the Thunder. He finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds from a 41-min stay on the court while shooting 50% from beyond the arc.

Overall, Edwards has played 21 games this season, averaging 28.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 41.9% from the three-point line.

Another bankable player for the Timberwolves has to be Julius Randle, who has supported Edwards with consistent performances and even led the team when the young shooting guard was sidelined. Randle is also available for Sunday’s game against the Bucks. The All-Star forward is heading to this game following a 19-point performance against the Thunder, which wasn’t his best shooting night.

He has been putting up almost 23 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 48.2% from the floor.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Unlike the Bucks, the Timberwolves have a fairly healthy roster heading into this game. The only player who in listed on the injury list is veteran guard Mike Conley, who is ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s game due to an Achilles issue.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards vs Bucks: How they’ve performed in past matchups

There’s a reason the Bucks are feeling the void of Giannis in this game. Mainly due to his skillset as a former MVP, but also because of his past performances against Minnesota. The Greek Freak has played 21 games against the Timberwolves across his NBA career, averaging 22.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Similarly, Anthony Edwards has had a big impact on the rejuvenation of the Timberwolves in recent years. Apart from being extremely consistent, he has stepped up on big occasions against quality opposition. Therefore, the home fans will be extremely hopeful on Sunday, given his record against the Bucks.

Ant has averaged 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists across 10 games that he has faced against Milwaukee across his NBA career.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves match preview and what to expect?

The Bucks are struggling without their main man as they have lost three of their last four games and are currently sliding down the standings in the Eastern Conference. They have a winning percentage of only 0.393, which is concerning for Doc Rivers. On top of that, the constant chatter about Giannis getting traded also haven’t helped the team. So as they head to Minneapolis, they will start as underdogs on recent form.

On the other hand, Edwards, on his return, looked like he was never out of touch as he guided the Timberwolves past the OKC Thunder in a defining win. They are in great rhythm, and with everyone available and the home court advantage, the Timberwolves are firm favourites.

Interestingly, in the last five meetings between the two teams, the Bucks enjoy an overwhelming upper hand with a 4-1 record over the Timberwolves. The Milwaukee franchise has won the last three games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups

Based on current injury reports, here’s how both teams could start on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks Minnesota Timberwolves Jericho Sims Jaden McDaniels AJ Green Julius Randle Myles Turner Rudy Gobert Kevin Porter Jr Anthony Edwards Gary Trent Jr Donte DiVincenzo

With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence on the court, the Milwaukee Bucks have an uphill task on Sunday against the in-form Minnesota Timberwolves. Can the Bucks spark a surprise win on the road?