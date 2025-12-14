Are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Michael Porter Jr Playing Tonight? Bucks vs. Nets Latest Injury Report (Dec 14)

Following a great win over the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks will head to Brooklyn with renewed belief when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. However, the biggest question surrounding that game has to be Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability. The Nets also have their concerns, but amidst all the disappointment, Michael Porter Jr. has been anything but sensational. But are they suiting up tonight?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Porter Jr. playing tonight? Latest injury report on Bucks

Despite the results, we can agree that the Milwaukee Bucks are a different team with Giannis Antetokounmpo present on the court. Their entire offense and defensive identity is built around the Greek Freak. According to the latest injury reports, Giannis is out of contention for Sunday’s game in Brooklyn as he continues to recover from the right calf strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest that Giannis will be re-evaluated in roughly 2-4 weeks, but Bucks coach Doc Rivers suggested that it could take longer as the team is not ready to take any chances with the 2-time MVP.

Meanwhile, in his absence, Kevin Porter Jr. has stepped up and filled up the offensive side of things for the Bucks, averaging 21.3 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds at a whopping 56.3% shooting from the floor. The 25-year-old guard is available for selection for this away game against the Nets.

Other than him, Kyle Kuzma has also stepped up as he dropped career-best figures for the Bucks in their win over the Celtics. He finished with 31 points and six boards in a crucial win. However, Giannis is not the only player missing for the Bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Guard AJ Green will miss the trip to Brooklyn following a shoulder injury. Also, Taurean Prince is the other player out of contention after he underwent surgery on Thursday for his herniated disc in his neck. The 31-year-old forward will be sidelined for some time, with his return unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Are Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton playing tonight? Latest injury report on Nets

Michael Porter Jr. has been in sublime scoring form this season for the Nets despite all of their struggles. The Brooklyn Nets forward is enjoying a purple patch as he became the first NBA forward in history to record 30-plus points and five three-pointers made in four consecutive games.

The 27-year-old is cleared to feature against the Bucks and will hope to continue the same momentum on Sunday. Starting from deep shots, smooth handles, and efficient threes, Michael Porter Jr. is probably playing his best basketball at the moment. He is putting up 26.3 points per game at 50.1% from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Nets center Nic Claxton is also available for this game in Brooklyn against the Bucks. He has been pretty solid for the struggling Nets with his physicality, hustle, and defensive prowess. He is averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 boards, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks this season and will look to provide that support to MPJ as they aim to secure a result against a Giannis-less Bucks at home.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets have been a victim of many injury concerns throughout this season, but in this game, they have most of their players available.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two absentees, as per reports, are Cam Thomas, who is still sidelined with his hamstring injury and will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks. Lastly, forward Haywood Highsmith is also out of contention for this game as he is recovering from a knee issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Nets, Michael Porter Jr. vs. Bucks: How they’ve performed in past matchups

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury is a big blow for the Bucks, especially looking at his stats against the Nets. The last time these two teams faced each other this season, on November 29, the Greek Freak dropped 29 points as the Bucks blew away Brooklyn with a 116-99 win.

Imago Jan 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Overall, Antetokounmpo averages 26.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game against the Nets in his illustrious career, proving his liking for this opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Michael Porter Jr. missed the late November game against the Bucks due to injury, and the Nets felt his absence on the court. However, the 27-year-old has decent numbers against the Bucks, averaging 12.4 points and 7.4 rebounds from nine games in his career.

So, it is clear that the Greek Freak’s absence has considerably shorthanded the Bucks, but given MPJ’s middling numbers against Sunday’s opponents, the Nets may still struggle to get a result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets match preview and what to expect

The Bucks have not been in great form despite their recent result against the Celtics, but they have the stronger team on paper, even with Antetokounmpo unavailable. Injuries and uncertainties around the future of several players have affected the synergy on court, and hence, they are sitting 10th in the East.

They have beaten the Nets in the past and can do so again if the likes of Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. step up.

On the other hand, the Nets are going through a rough form this season, and even though Michael Porter Jr.’s heroics have seen some improvement in their results, it may not be enough for him alone to turn the tide in Brooklyn’s favor. So we expect an on-the-road win for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineup

Based on current injury reports, here’s how both teams could start on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks Brooklyn Nets Kyle Kuzma Michael Porter Jr. Gary Trent Jr. Noah Clowney Myles Turner Nic Claxton Kevin Porter Jr. Terence Mann Ryan Rollins Egor Demin

It promises to be an enticing clash between two teams not doing their best at the moment. While the likes of Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. will try to step up in Antetokounmpo’s absence, the Nets will turn to Michael Porter Jr. and their home fans to make a difference on Sunday. Who will come out on top?